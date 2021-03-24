Tourism industry welcomes reopening of Bali to foreign travelers

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The tourism industry has hailed the government’s plan to reopen the island of Bali to international tourists by the middle of this year, providing a much needed lifeline for struggling tourism businesses and operators.

“We are very happy with the decision announced by President Joko Widodo to open Bali in June or July of this year. We have been waiting for a year and it has not been in vain,” said Secretary General PT Destinasi Tirta. Nusantara, AB Sadewa, in a statement received here Tuesday.

“As a manufacturer of the tourism industry, we hope that the reopening of Bali can really be achieved in order to stimulate the recovery of the tourism sector and the economy,” he added.

For the past year, the tourism sector, which caters specifically to international tourists, has ceased operations due to restrictions on entry for foreign travelers, he noted.

Bali’s reopening is expected to begin in July 2021 with pilot trials in three Green Zone destinations – Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua. The vaccination campaign is being accelerated in green areas to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists arriving in Bali.

COVID-19 vaccination programs were carried out simultaneously in the three green zones of Bali, starting on Monday, March 22, 2021, with vaccines provided by the central government.

The central government supported the provision of vaccines in accordance with the 170,487 dose requirement, spread over three regions. At least 47,045 doses were administered to the Ubud area, 87,715 to Nusa Dua and 35,727 doses to the Sanur area.

Sadewa said he was optimistic that opening Bali up to foreign tourists could be a turning point for the resumption of tourism in Indonesia in general and help shake up the local economy, such as hotels, restaurants and shops. souvenirs, and to ensure the preparation of the health protocol, or CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, Environment), in accordance with the standards set by the Ministry of Tourism and the Creative Economy.

To maintain the sustainability of tourism, Sadewa said he hopes the government will roll out stimulus or incentives, especially for tourism agencies, to help them restart operations that have been halted for more than a year. year. Such stimulus, he said, can take the form of a concessional loan on capital terms, marketing cost incentives, flexibility for foreign tourists coming to Indonesia, and tourism subsidies. .

He also said he hoped for a swift implementation of “vaccine passports” for foreign tourists who have received their vaccines, to reduce the risk of transmission. This will certainly encourage travelers who want to vacation in Indonesia and increase the level of acceptance of foreign tourists by the Indonesian people, he added.

“We hope that Bali (tourism) will be revived soon if the vaccination process continues every day. If the spread of COVID-19 starts to slow, with the steps designated by regional governments, opening up the economic sector in Bali can be carried out one by one, especially in the tourism sector, to (help the region) to get back to normal, ”President Joko Widodo said during a review of a mass immunization program in Gianyar, Bali on March 16, 2021.

If the three green or COVID-19-free tourist destinations are open to tourists, monitoring and evaluation will continue on a weekly basis, including post-reopening developments.

“Green Zone Tourism or COVID-19 free zones will be able to accept foreign tourists from August 17, 2021. This is still the trial phase, because in March 2022, the entire tourist (area) of Bali will be open to foreign tourists, ”said Gianyar district chief I Made Mahayastra.

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said COVID-19-free green tourist destinations would make tourists, domestic and foreign, feel safe while on vacation in Bali. On the other hand, tourism industry players and Balinese will also be safe and comfortable, as incoming tourists will be COVID-19 free, he added. (INE)

