Former NYPD cop Sara Carpenter arrested in Trump Capitol riot

A retired New York police officer seen on surveillance video shaking a tambourine as he strolled inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6 with a crowd of Trump supporters was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Sara Carpenter, 51, is the latest of a number of former or current law enforcement officials to be charged in connection with the riot, which began with protests against the election of the president Joe Biden.

Carpenter, who voluntarily surrendered on Tuesday, told FBI agents in January that she went to Capitol Hill with others after hearing then-President Donald Trump ask them to “walk towards the Capitol, “according to a court file.

Five people were killed in the riot, including Capitol Hill cop Brian Sicknick. Two other police officers who defended the Capitol that day committed suicide in the wake of the riot, which injured nearly 140 other cops.

Carpenter retired from the New York Police Department in 2004 after approximately 10 years of service. During the 1990s, she worked as a spokesperson for the NYPD.

Detective Sophia Mason, currently a spokesperson for the Police Department, said in an email, “The NYPD worked closely with the FBI’s Joint Task Force on Terrorism, culminating in the arrest of Sara Carpenter. “

Carpenter was ordered to be released by a judge on a personal recognizance after appearing by video conference Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, federal court. She faces felony charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a building or restricted land without legal authorization, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a building or restricted land, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the premises. Capitol grounds.

“Any involvement in January 6 [riot] is serious conduct, ”Assistant US Attorney Josh Hafetz said at the hearing.

But the prosecutor said Carpenter’s cooperation with the FBI, his voluntary surrender and other factors led prosecutors in Brooklyn and Washington to agree that a non-monetary bond would be sufficient “to ensure that she returns. in court and protect the safety of the community. “

Under the terms of this bond, Carpenter’s travel is limited to New York or Long Island, except to travel to Washington for court appearances and meetings with a lawyer for the case. She had surrendered her passport when she went to the FBI.

Carpenter’s case, along with hundreds of other criminal cases against suspected Capitol Hill rioters, is pending in federal court for the District of Columbia.

Court file says FBI received anonymous intelligence on January 7 saying Carpenter phoned a relative and said she was inside the Capitol and was gassed during the invasion . The tipster gave Carpenter’s home address in the Queens neighborhood of New York.

On January 18, Carpenter told FBI agents in an interview that she visited Washington on January 5 and the next morning “she went to the assembly point where Trump’s Twitter page had asked all supporters to hear about electoral fraud, “the file says.

Trump, for months after the November presidential election, repeatedly and incorrectly claimed that he won the election and that Biden’s victory was the result of widespread electoral fraud in several states.

Federal and state courts have consistently dismissed these claims, as has Trump’s own attorney general at the time, William Barr.

On January 6, Trump, his family members and various allies staged a rally outside the White House, where they again made false statements about the election and urged their supporters to help them reverse the election results. Those results were to be confirmed that day by a joint session of Congress chaired by then-Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the file, Carpenter told FBI agents, “She heard President Trump’s words on giant televisions and loudspeakers ordering people to rally, not to leave, and to march to Capitol Hill.”

“Carpenter said that at around 1:00 p.m. she started walking with a large group of people up to the Capitol. Carpenter said she entered the Capitol Rotunda, where she saw other people walking around. and walk away with items, ”Carpenter said. deposit said.

“Carpenter told FBI agents that she saw police yelling at people to get out, then pushing and shoving the crowd. Carpenter said she was stepped on and sprayed with pepper on her way out of the Capitol building.”

The record also notes that during her interview, Carpenter said she took a video of the interior of the Capitol building on her cell phone. She sent an FBI agent a text message containing this video footage on Jan. 19, according to the filing.

Closed-circuit television video from the Capitol shows Carpenter in a red hat, green coat and black boots, with a backpack, entering the Capitol rotunda with a crowd, according to the file.

Before leaving the Rotunda, Carpenter is seen on video “walking back into the room and getting up. [her] hands in the air, ”says the file.

“In her left hand, she holds a tambourine, which she shakes several times before turning around and leaving the rotunda,” says the file.

A search of Carpenter’s home on March 2 revealed the clothes she was wearing on Capitol Hill that day, as well as the backpack, according to the file.

“Carpenter also voluntarily provided the tambourine that she confirmed she wore inside the Capitol,” the file says.

