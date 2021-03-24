Nord Stream 2 deadlock threatens transatlantic relations

Democracy is invoked no less than 47 times in the 24 pages of US President Joe Bidens Interim National Security Strategic Guidance. In particular, the new administration insists on the need for democratic allies to unite against major authoritarian powers such as Vladimir Putin Russia and Xi Jinpings China. Based on last week, however, the United States is firmly committed to confronting not only its adversaries, but also its allies.

Last Wednesday, Biden agreed with the description of the President of Russia as a killer. A day later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan very publicly faced with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage.

On the same day, the Secretary of State issued a declaration on Nord Stream 2, a pipeline intended to transport Russian natural gas via the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing the main transit route through Ukraine and Poland. Blinken called it a Russian geopolitical project intended to divide Europe and weaken European energy security. He warned that any entity involved … risked US sanctions and should immediately drop work on the pipeline.

The Russians and Chinese quickly gave as well as they got. Putin made a mocking challenge to Biden during a public debate. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi inflicted a furious harangue on Blinken. But the Europeans to be precise, the Germans were flashing in the headlights.

While the pipeline is owned by Gazprom and co-financed by five European companies (Frances Engie, Austrianas OMV, Dutch-British Shell and German Uniper and Wintershall), its political ownership resides in Berlin. Most other European governments oppose it; some German policymakers sincerely want it to disappear. Yet the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkels expected to be able to persuade Washington to agree to a pragmatic solution for a construction project that was 95% complete.

But the Biden team itself is in a double bind. He wants to stand up to Russia, but improve US-German relations, which had fallen to an all-time low during the Trump era. Back home, a bipartisan drum section in Congress has called for more companies to be put on the sanctions list. A report is due in May.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Trump ally and presidential hopeful 2024, happily used the legal deadline to block senior political appointments from governments. Bidens ‘choice for CIA Director William Burns was confirmed by the Senate immediately after Blinkens’ difficult statement last week, but other candidates remain on the table. The message is clear: the sanctions, or the nominees get it.

This impasse must end. Berlins’ mulish inflexibility could alienate the most European-friendly American administration it is likely to see in a generation. If Washington remains intransigent, it risks humiliating Germany, a key ally, ahead of a game-changing national election in September. More importantly, neither America nor Europe can hope to deter and contain their aggressive adversaries on their own.

The beneficiaries of a lingering deadlock, meanwhile, are all those who have reason to oppose a renewed partnership between transatlantic democracies: political extremists in America and Europe, and their friends and facilitators in Russia and Europe. China.

Given the stakes, the incentives for a tough compromise are compelling. US sanctions law allows for exemptions if appropriate safeguards have been put in place. These guarantees should be specific, quantifiable and immediately applicable.

They should include a moratorium after the completion of pipelines; a snapback mechanism to prevent Russian manipulation of the gas supply; energy security guarantees for the countries of Eastern Europe and for Ukraine; support for the economic and democratic transformation of Ukraine; ensure full application of EU energy regulations; and investments in Eastern European connectivity and the fossil-fuel transition. All of these issues need to be addressed in close coordination with the EU, the capitals of Central and Eastern Europe and Kiev.

When Biden recently called for a new transatlantic engagement at an online security conference, Merkel answered that Germany was ready. Alliances of Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels this week for in-person consultations. Fixing the Nord Stream 2 issue should be at the top of their list.