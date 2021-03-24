The book “ The Apprentice ” in progress on the accession of Donald Trump to the presidency





Variety editor-in-chief and New York Times best-selling author Ramin Setoodeh is writing a non-fiction book on “The Apprentice,” the television show that alone changed the course of American history.

HarperCollins has signed an agreement to publish the book on the reality TV series starring Donald Trump, which will include exclusive interviews with everyone from the producers who worked on the show to former contestants of “The Apprentice” and from its offshoot, “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

When “The Apprentice” launched in 2004, NBC’s prime-time programming was lagging in the ratings, and the network was desperate for success. Mark Burnett’s reality TV series had a simple premise: A group of ordinary people would compete in business-oriented challenges, until a winner was crowned with a cash prize and a job working for the Trump organization.

“The Apprentice” became an overnight audience success, reaching over 20 million viewers per episode of its first season. And no one benefited from the show more than Trump, who was rebranded from a New York tabloid to a towering national celebrity.

On the show, Trump was portrayed as a decisive businessman with singular insight, who ruthlessly fired mediocre candidates into his boardroom. “The Apprentice” created an indelible image of Trump that would later be used to fuel his rise to the White House. This book will offer the untold behind-the-scenes story of the invention of an American myth.

This myth was not exclusive to Trump himself. Three of Trump’s children – Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric – were judges for the program. Future first lady Melania debuted in season one as Trump’s girlfriend.

Setoodeh began his career as a reporter at Newsweek, covering “The Apprentice” for the weekly magazine. He has conducted numerous interviews with Trump over the years, and even went undercover to audition for “The Apprentice.”

Setoodeh’s debut book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,” on the daytime talk show created by Barbara Walters, is being adapted into a TV miniseries. The 2019 title has become a New York Times bestseller and a social media sensation, with repeated mentions of Howard Stern, Andy Cohen, and Wendy Williams, among others.

Noah Eaker, vice president and editor of HarperCollins, will edit the book. Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin represented the author in the sale.

Says Eaker: “In all of the writing about Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency, a deeply reported understanding of the role of ‘The Apprentice’ and Trump’s complicated relationship with Hollywood seems lacking. Ramin, with all he brings as a journalist and keen observer of the entertainment industry and pop culture, is uniquely positioned to fill this gap.

