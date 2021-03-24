



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 13: Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Aaron Finch of Australia react after shaking hands during the One Day International Series opener between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley – CA / Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

Taste is an important factor when it comes to grading the quality of a cricket kit. Some prefer a retro look, in order to take a break from the fast paced world of today. Others prefer a chic and elegant design that looks awesome. In this article, we have chosen the top 10 best cricket jerseys of all time, which have been worn in ODI cricket.

Choices include retro and current style choices. Design played a big role in the choices that were made. But iconic achievements such as winning a Cricket World Cup in the jersey were also taken into account.

So these are our ten best cricket jerseys of all time, in no particular order.

1. 1992 CWC Pakistan Kit Pakistani pitcher Wasim Akram successfully appeals for a catch behind the wicket to fire England batsman Ian Botham who is absent for 0 in the World Cup final between Pakistan and England. England at Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 25, 1992. by 22 tracks. (Photo by David Munden / Popperfoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It was a tough choice to choose between the 1992 Pakistan Cricket World Cup kit or the 1999 Cricket World Cup kit. The former nearly passed him due to the iconic moments he witnessed. in this kit, notably Imran Khan lifting the trophy.

His “cornered tigers” wore this kit during the tournament. It’s a nice clean kit, with a minimal design but it looks great because of it. The small details stand out very well.

2. Australia’s 2020 Retro Kit SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 13: Australia led by captain Aaron Finch celebrates victory in the One Day International Series opener between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney Cricket Ground on March 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King / Getty Images)

Australia wore this retro ODI jersey in their ODI series against New Zealand in early 2020. We really like the mix of colors in the jersey.

The outfit is mostly yellow which is what you would expect from an Aussie jersey, but the stars are a nice touch. It symbolizes the dominance we once saw of the Nation in the 1999 Cricket World Cup, which they went on to win.

A big cry among the best cricket jerseys of all time.

3. New Zealand Retro Kit 2020

New Zealand retro kits for the Australia tour pic.twitter.com/SFZji0aHfI

– ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 10, 2020

Worn by New Zealand in the same ODI series against Australia, this jersey divides the opinion of many fans. Some don’t like both colors and prefer Kiwis to wear only the black and gold kit, but we think it looks quite trendy. The silver fern, which is an unofficial national emblem, divides the two colors, blue and back, quite well.

4. South Africa’s 2017 Green and Gold Kit TOPSHOT – South Africa’s AB de Villiers (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) in the Second International Cricket Match (ODI) d ‘a day between South Africa and Bangladesh at Boland Park in Paarl on October 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCH (Photo credit should read RODGER BOSCH / AFP via Getty Images)

A pretty funky kit that South Africa wore in 2017, we love the middle style. Green and yellow pretty much symbolize the colors of the national Proteas flag. The flower goes wonderfully with the t-shirt to create a mosaic effect.

The Proteas should have performed better with this kit during this 2017 ODI cricket season, but it was the one that was chosen nonetheless. A unique kit, with multiple cricket colors, makes our list of the best cricket jerseys of all time.

AB De Villiers donning the kit and smashing the ball around the floor, is one of our favorite moments in the jersey.

Don’t miss it!

The best services to stream live cricket online for free

The top 5 richest cricketers in the world

5. India Cricket World Cup 2011 Classic Jersey

#OnThisDay in 2011 India won the Cricket World Cup! WATCH @msdhoni crush the six winners: https://t.co/EjlRqNXMfZ pic.twitter.com/4A5Zq7gMRN

– ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2016

The most iconic of all the kits worn by India. As always, the majority of the kit is blue but on both sides the three colors of the national flag can be seen. White, green and orange all blend into the sides of the t-shirt.

The iconic kit is best known for India winning its second Cricket World Cup while wearing it and giving Sachin Tendulkar an almost perfect gift for a fantastic career. Having both the Sahara and the sponsor Nike on their sleeves gives more room for the India logo to stand out on the main jersey. A nice touch, because sometimes the sponsor can attract the most attention, if the kit is not designed correctly.

6. England’s 2017 Champions Trophy ‘unique’ jersey

WATCH: The best moments of the Champions Trophy win over Bangladesh! #EngvBan # CT17

https://t.co/WMxufljVmU pic.twitter.com/xXC1VGl3UR

– England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2017

This kit might not be a straightforward choice for most England fans, as in the past kits tended to be light blue. However, this navy blue and pink was chosen for its uniqueness. England wore the jersey in the 2017 Champions Trophy, in which they reached the semi-final of the tournament.

The sponsor New Balance on the main kit gives it a pointy look, just to the left of the England Cricket emblem. Additionally, the red sponsor Natwest logo below has an almost perfect shape and color as it matches the rest of the jersey.

7. Sri Lanka Iconic 2007 T-Shirt DAMBULLA, SRI LANKA – OCTOBER 7: England’s Phil Mustard leaves his post after his dismissal by Farvez Mahroof of Sri Lanka during the 3rd One Day International between Sri Lanka and England played at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on October 7, 2007 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Julian Herbert / Getty Images)

Sri Lankan cricket has struggled in recent times and fans have been unhappy to see their team lose more matches than they win. However, the 2007 Cricket World Cup kit should bring back fond memories. The likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas donned this jersey, which helped Sri Lanka reach the tournament final.

Don’t miss it!

The 5 best female cricket commentators in the world

The best cricket jokes and puns to tell your friends

8. West Indies ‘clean’ 2019 Chris Gayle T-Shirt of West Indies during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at Emirates Riverside, Chester le Street on Monday July 1, 2019. (Photo by Mark Fletcher / MI News / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The 2019 West Indies Cricket World Cup jersey, pictured above, is “boss of the universe” Chris Gayle. It makes the swimsuit look more stylish than it probably is, as it complements her hair color very well, due to the different shades. But, nonetheless, we are impressed with the overall design.

The color makes the yellow logo stand out perfectly. In addition, the touch of palm tree symbolizes what the Antilles are.

So which kit or t-shirt is your favorite among the best cricket jerseys of all time?

Main image credit: Embed from Getty Images







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos