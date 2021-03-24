Nurdin Halid called Airlangga Hartarto eligible for Jokowi’s deputy chairman, how lucky is Anies?





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Golkar Party politician DR HC Nurdin Halid has openly called Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto to become President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2024-2029 as a successor to Jokowi’s leadership in 10 years of his reign. In the eyes of Nurdin Halid, Airlangga Hartarto is a person who deserves and deserves to continue to lead Joko Widodo for the next 5 years from 2024-2029. He felt that in addition to having the ability, ability, integrity, and full experience, Airlangga Hartarto was also seen to have a strong chemistry with President Jokowi. Nurdin Halid expressed this at length in response to the content of the ruling

The first meeting of the national meeting of the Golkar party which unanimously declared Airlangga Hartarto

as a presidential candidate for the party wearing the banyan tree symbol. According to Nurdin Halid, Airlangga Hartarto is the best cadre in the party carrying the Banyan Tree, which has the capacity and capacity to take over the Indonesian leadership staff from 2024 to 2029. Airlangga Hartarto and Jokowi. He explained Airlangga’s position as chairman of the Golkar party and his performances and achievements.

real as coordinating minister of the economy as well as chairman of the Covid-19 management committee and

The national economic recovery has become a social and political capital for Golkar

won the battle in the 2014 legislative and electoral elections

President. “With the capacity and capacity of the capital, as well as its achievements as a member

cabinet during Pak Jokowi’s two terms of administration provided electoral incentives to

in the future, both Golkar and Golkar’s presidential candidate, ”he said. Also read: Anies Baswedan becomes the candidate of choice for young people according to the survey, PKS: Well done, must continue to communicate On the other hand, Nurdin Halid believed that Airlangga Hartarto was a figure of the leader of modern and democratic Indonesia that this nation-state needed to pursue various achievements. Also read: Survey on the voices of young people in the face of socio-political problems: from Jokowi in the face of the pandemic to the candidates for the presidential election of 2024 Rapimnas I of the Golkar party believes that Airlangga Hartarto is capable of leading a broad coalition of political parties to win in the three historic agendas of democratic parties in 2024, namely Pileg (legislative election), presidential election (presidential election) and Pilkada ( regional leader) Election) in 2024. Also read: When the Pantun Ketum MKGR alludes to Airlangga as the presidential candidate of the Golkar party “Rapimnas made extraordinary strategic decision due to accelerating consolidation

the organization into a modern party has broken down very well, ”said Nurdin Halid.







