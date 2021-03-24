Allegations of electoral theft are not statements of fact





Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, holds a press conference at the Republican National Committee on the lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Appeal, Inc. | Getty Images

Lawyers for pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell have said “no reasonable person” would believe his false statements and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election were “genuine statements of fact.”

Powell’s new argument, which had aggressively promoted claims that the election was rigged against former President Donald Trump, came on Monday in a court case asking a federal judge to dismiss 1’s libel suit. , $ 3 billion filed by Dominion Voting Systems in January.

Dominion, whose voting machines were used in many states in the 2020 contest, says Powell and other prominent election theft conspirators, including Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, have caused “irreparable harm” to the company.

Trump and his legal team, which at one time included Powell, claimed victory in the Nov. 3 election, even after media and officials called for the race for Joe Biden. Speaking at a press conference in late November alongside Giuliani and other lawyers, Powell claimed Dominion was part of an international election rigging plot involving “communist money” from countries like Venezuela and Cuba.

Trump’s lawyers distanced themselves from Powell soon after, but she continued to file lawsuits making similar allegations of stealing the race from Trump and plagued by fraud, in a bid to decertify the results of the voting in key states.

In the file released Monday night, lawyers for Powell argued Dominion’s libel action should be dropped because his claims were only constitutionally protected expressions of political opinion, rather than statements of fact. .

“Determining whether a statement is protected involves a two-step investigation,” Powell’s attorneys wrote in the case filed in federal court in Washington. “Can the statement be proven true or false? And would reasonable people conclude that the statement is a fact, in light of its wording, the context and the circumstances surrounding its publication.”

“Analyzed against these factors … no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were really statements of fact,” argued the lawyers.

The defeat motion included a series of legal precedents supporting the view that political discourse “is at the heart of First Amendment protection.”

“Further, in light of all of the circumstances surrounding the statements, their context, and the availability of the facts upon which the statements were based, it was clear to reasonable persons that Powell’s assertions were his legal opinions and theories. on an extremely public issue. concern ”, argued the lawyers.

In the wake of Trump’s loss to Biden, Powell made a series of extravagant-sounding allegations of electoral theft, while promising that she would “free the kraken” and reveal evidence of her plots. “It will be biblical,” she said at the end of November.

Judges have dismissed his lawsuits in several battlefield states. But in January, many Republicans said they believed Trump received more votes than Biden, according to polls at the time.

Trump, who has never conceded to Biden, demanded at a rally outside the White House on Jan.6 that GOP lawmakers reject Electoral College results in key states. A crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol shortly after the rally, forcing a joint session of Congress into hiding and temporarily halting confirmation of Biden’s victory.

The invasion left five people dead. More than 300 people have been charged in the Capitol riot. Trump was impeached in the House for inciting an insurgency, but was acquitted in the Senate.

Representative Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Who spoke at the pre-riot rally in Washington, repeated false claims of electoral theft on Monday as he launched his campaign for the Senate.

Dominion has strongly suggested that it will pursue additional libel lawsuits. MyPillow’s most recent lawsuit against Lindell is “certainly not the last,” Dominion CEO John Poulos told CNBC last month.

