Opinion | A simple reason why US-China relations are bad: the hostage-taking in Beijing





For the past 27 months, they have been held hostage by the XiJinping regime to put pressure on Canada in the case of a prominent Chinese business executive. A The Canadian court is considering whether to allow the extradition to the United States of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei and the daughter of its founder. She may or may not be guilty, as U.S. prosecutors accuse her, of deceiving banks over a Huawei ploy to violate sanctions against Iran. But that will be decided by independent courts in Canada, and possibly possibly in the United States. In the meantime, she lives in a seven-bedroom mansion in Vancouver and is free to entertain guests and shop at luxury stores. Over Christmas, she dined at a restaurant open exclusively for her party of 14, in apparent violation of coronavirus lockdown rules. Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, on the other hand, were confined to prison cells with virtually no access to the outside world. Both were subjected to severe questions, including tactics such as sleep deprivation. Mr. Spavor has been allowed to call his family once every two years; Mr Kovrig said his diet was sometimes limited to rice and boiled vegetables. When they were tried in Beijing and the northeastern city of Dandong, Canadian diplomats and others were excluded from courtrooms and Western journalists waiting outside were harassed. Chinese officials say the trials have been closed for national security reasons. In reality, there is nothing Canadians to try for; the regime has always made it clear that these are pawns, to be exchanged for Ms. Meng. They were arrested shortly after her, in December 2018; court appearances were obviously arranged in such a way that they could be slapped with parallel penalties for any decision regarding Ms Meng’s extradition case, which may come this spring. To its credit, the Canadian government refused to give in to Beijing’s intimidation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rightly pointed out that giving in and releasing Ms. Meng would send the message that hostage-taking is an easy way to get concessions in Canada. This week his government joined the United States, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand in adopting new sanctions in response to the Chinese crackdown on ethnic Uyghurs, which the Canadian Parliament has labeled genocide. Mr. Trudeau asked for President Biden’s help in this matter; the Trump administration had sought a settlement with Huawei, that would have freed Ms Meng, as well as the Canadians. Such a deal might be worthwhile if Ms. Meng admits her guilt and accepts punishment, such as a fine. But China should not be allowed to secure her release simply through barbaric hostage-taking tactics. As Mr. Biden himself said after meeting Mr. Trudeau, human beings do not barter chips.

