Manhattan AD Candidates and the Donald Trump Inquiry





The next Manhattan District Attorney may well inherit several of the high-profile cases brought by outgoing District Attorney Cy Vance.

Among them is Donald Trumps’ financial investigation, which focuses on potential fraud.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office now has files, including tax returns from former presidents following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s efforts to block their release.

While the eight Democratic candidates in the AD race can’t say much at the risk of influencing the case, here’s what they told NY1 about why they’re equipped to do so.

Tahanie Aboushi, civil rights lawyer

I have always been committed to never putting a badge or a bank account above the law. Communities have been frustrated that those who are powerful and privileged do whatever they want in the city with impunity. I come as someone who, once again, has been fearless in the face of power, who has not been bought and has not been influenced.

Alvin Bragg, former Deputy Attorney General of New York State

I have a history of complex litigation involving Trump himself, so I conducted a Trump Foundation case in which we sued him and his family members and the basis for their misconduct, resulted in a positive conclusion. We have also sued the Trump administration over 100 times on programmatic issues from DACA to travel bans and family separation.

Liz Crotty, Defense Lawyer, Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney

I worked on the oil-for-food case, where we investigated Saddam Hussein’s finances and his connection to the UN’s oil-for-food program. It was a multinational investigation that lasted two years. And I also worked on the 9/11 terrorist financing case, so I have a lot of experience working on large-scale investigative cases.

Tali Farhadian Weinstein, former general counsel in the Brooklyn District Attorneys Office

I am ready and willing to follow the facts wherever they lead. And I have experience in conducting complex, white-collar investigations, investigations that last for many years. I have prosecuted tax crimes, including tax evasion. But I think it’s more than that, I think it’s about having the depth and breadth of experience in different legal institutions to be able to know where a federal jurisdiction ends and the jurisdictions of a state, to be able to accept new and unprecedented. questions.

Diana Florence, former Assistant District Attorney for Manhattan

I am the only candidate in the race to have sued major real estate and construction frauds in the same industries that Trump worked himself and obtained criminal convictions. So I have extensive experience in pursuing and eradicating corruption wherever it is found.

Lucy Lang, former Assistant District Attorney for Manhattan

I am committed to ensuring that the powerful and the well-connected are held to the same level of justice as all New Yorkers. This therefore means taking strong action to ensure that the office is free from any appearance of impropriety.

Dan Quart, Member of the National Assembly, criminal defense lawyer

It is incumbent on all candidates running in this race not to make any statement suggesting that we have prejudged the case. I will follow the facts and evidence wherever they take us. And the same standard of justice will apply to a former president as it would to anyone whose evidence shows they have committed a serious crime.

Eliza Orlins, public defender

It is extremely important that we have a District Attorney who is not afraid to take wealthy, powerful and connected people to prosecutions that can be difficult, unpopular. If Donald Trump committed a crime here in Manhattan, I will prosecute him. Yes, I need to review the facts, review the evidence, and make sure we are applying the law fairly, but I think this is absolutely something I would continue.

