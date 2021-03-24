Indian Prime Minister Sends ‘Message of Goodwill’ to Pakistani Counterpart | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN – Pakistani officials confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan received a rare message of goodwill from his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, the latest in a series of measures signaling a rapprochement between rival countries with the ‘nuclear weapon.

Modi documented the opening of peace in a letter he sent to Khan with his greetings on Republic of Pakistan Day.

As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people, Modi wrote, but added: For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media as he arrives in Parliament to attend the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, India on January 29, 2021.

An official from the Khans office confirmed the contents of the letter to VOA on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan Day commemorates March 23, 1940, when the leaders of the Muslim minority formally demanded independence from India, a former British colony.

Asad Umar, a Pakistani senior minister, wrote on his Twitter account that Modis’s goodwill message on March 23 is a welcome step.

Umar went on to note that Khan had expressed his desire for a peaceful South Asia with relations with all of our neighbors based on mutual respect and (peaceful) coexistence.

In consecutive statements last week, Khan and Pakistan’s military leader General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for a stable relationship with India. They both called for a peaceful settlement of Kashmir’s long-standing territorial dispute with India, describing it as the main cause of bilateral tensions.

Bajwa stressed that it is time to bury the past and move forward, saying the rivalry between the two South Asian countries is pushing the region back into the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment.

The exchange of peace gestures comes a month after Indian and Pakistani border commanders agreed to end military skirmishes and re-establish a 2002 ceasefire along their de facto Kashmir border known as the control line name.

The Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan. The two claim it all and have fought two wars in the region since the two countries gained independence from Britain in 1947.

A Pakistani delegation visited India this week for the first talks in three years on water-sharing issues under a decades-long bilateral agreement known as the the Indus.

The Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers are also due to attend a multinational conference on Afghanistan hosted by Tajikistan later this month. Until now, Islamabad and New Delhi have avoided such interactions.

Bilateral tensions have worsened since August 2019, when the Hindu nationalist government of Modis revoked the semi-autonomous status of predominantly Muslim Kashmir under Indian administration and divided it into two union territories.

Pakistan denounced this decision and degraded an already strained relationship with India, exacerbating bilateral military tensions. The two countries sent fighter jets to their territory, with Pakistan shooting down an Indian plane and briefly capturing its pilot.

India accuses Pakistan of plotting cross-border terrorism and supporting Muslim separatists fighting Indian rule in Kashmir.

Islamabad dismisses the accusations as an attempt to distract from what it says is the Indian crackdown on Kashmiris. Pakistan also alleges that the Indian spy agency funds and sponsors terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil to destabilize the country.

