PM Modi writes to Pak PM Imran Khan

In a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India desires cordial relations with the Pakistani people but that a climate of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is “imperative. “.

Prime Minister Modi wrote the letter to Imran Khan to greet the people of that country on Pakistan Day, which commemorates March 23, 1940. On this day, Muslim leaders in the eastern city of Lahore celebrated demanded their independence from British rule.

“As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in the letter, but added: “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility , is imperative. “

Two senior officials from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed the contents of the letter to The Associated Press. People familiar with the matter said it was a routine letter sent out every year.

In what appeared to be a rare openness to peace, PM Modi also extended his best wishes to PM Pak Khan and the Pakistani people in dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Positive movement in India-Pakistan ties

There have been signs of positive developments in relations between India and Pakistan.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Pak Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India, but said the first step should be taken by India as its past peace overtures have not been positively received.

Last month, the Indian and Pakistani armies re-committed to the 2003 Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter also comes days after the powerful chief of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at a seminar on security issues in Islamabad, called for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region of Kashmir and peace talks with its rival, India.

The disputed Himalayan region is divided between Pakistan and India, but claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars in Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Relations between the two countries collapsed after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories in 2019.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 when the Muslim League of All India demanded a separate nation for Muslims from India.