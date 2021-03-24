Shaping the knowledge triangle to better reconstruct and deliver a net zero

Raimund Bleischwitz from University College London, Bartlett School of Environment, Energy and Resources (UCL BSEER), discusses systems thinking for net zero carbon and a circular economy

He also discusses the role of universities in innovation alliances, such as UCL’s new short course in Business and Sustainability which will soon be launched.

The upcoming UN climate change conference, dubbed COP26 and hosted in November 2021 by the UK in Glasgow, Scotland, has all the ingredients for a vaccine against inaction. With efforts rediscovered in the United States under the Biden / Harris administration, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s promise of net zero, and the success of the race to net zero campaign, now is a window of opportunity to refresh. ambitions and deliver. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for a holistic systemic approach to decarbonization efforts.

The energetic transition is the starting point for new ambitions. A circular economy is a larger mission to design all waste and emissions maximizing utility over time and maintaining values. It is a positive vision with promises from various companies including BlackRock, Google, Unilever and governments around the world. UNEP GEO for companies program produces six dissertations covering various aspects of the transition to sustainability. Climate action goes hand in hand with efforts to use resources efficiently and transform sustainability.

Looking at our homes, for example, UNEPs International Resource Sign estimates G7 and China residential building materials cycle GHG emissions reductions of at least 80% by 2050 through design with less and better materials, reuse of building materials and others strategies. from office space and city centers to livable communities provide opportunities to rebuild better.

Sunday promises are good, but what happens on Monday

The big question is how these promises translate into action on the ground, into transitions organizations and new avenues. Despite a sense of urgency, there is a huge skills gap in businesses and administrations and a need for training on unprecedented scales. Many business leaders have good intentions, but lack the strategic knowledge to navigate their organizations through the unknowns of the coming years while grappling with the demands of the balance sheet and the divergent demands of shareholders and stakeholders.

In an age of unprecedented change and disruption, business leaders more than ever need a combination of wide-angle lenses to capture mega-trends, and focused expertise to understand how to navigate their organizations. through the turbulent times that these trends will generate. Based on a series of interviews, the consultancy firm Korn Ferry plans a relocation of sustainable development leaders increasingly operating at C-suite levels. Future sustainability leaders act as spiders in the web of constraints, knowing how to gain traction and shape the course of events in their web. They explore possibilities in collaboration with others, have a tolerance for ambiguity, and balance resilience with direction and dedication.

The role of universities

Where would the sustainable development leaders of tomorrow come from? Universities well positioned to play a role in the knowledge, education and innovation triangle: Covid-19 has helped reposition universities as trusted knowledge providers with advanced analytical skills in data and modeling, and an interdisciplinary ability to connect points of evidence with stories of change. Excellent universities such as UCL are transforming their new research findings into innovative educational programs to train the leaders of tomorrow.

UCL Short Course on Business and Sustainability

The World University of London, University College London (UCL), is now launching a series of short courses intended to serve as a compass for the future. The first, “Navigating the sustainable development program for companies” provide an overview of business and sustainability issues. Subsequent courses will focus on sustainable finance, smart mobility, circular economy, net zero and other issues. The courses will equip middle and senior managers with the knowledge and leadership skills they will need to thrive as the business environment changes around them. They bring together the world-class academic expertise of UCL BSEER with the knowledge and experience of two leading consulting firms in sustainable development and business transformation, Anthesis and Volans.

The course will take place over three days on June 7, 8 and 25. Two weeks between days 2 and 3 will allow participants to share evidence of the emergency and apply their learning to their own organization. Day 3 will share the resulting ideas and experiences and take participants out of their comfort zone to work on the business transformations that will be needed to effectively address today’s sustainability challenges. Back in their organization, participants will then build their own strategy and action plan for their organization to thrive amid the turmoil and disruption of the transition to sustainability. The strategy and action plan will be evaluated and confidential comments will be given by the faculty.

The program will allow participants to:

Assess the impact of current global, economic, social and environmental pressures on their organizations.

Understand the importance of navigating complexity through systems thinking.

Recommend how to align sustainability with core organizational strategy.

Evaluate opportunities for innovation and collaboration with key stakeholders.

Reflect on the values, thinking, and practices that need to be developed to be an effective change agent.

Build a practical action plan in their sphere of influence to drive internal change.

Great to see UCL intensification of business training on sustainability – quickly becoming a core competency requirement for all leadership positions – Nigel Topping, UK High Level Climate Action Champion, COP26

Skills shortage is a major obstacle to implementing the energy transition and removing climate risk – Michelle T. Davies, Partner and Global Head of Clean Energy and Sustainability, Eversheds Sutherland

“ UCL has a lot to offer in this important space ” – Nigel Jollands, Associate Director, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

