How Obamacare survived Trump and what Biden is doing now





1. How many Obamacare survived under Trump?

Most of them, including tax grants to help cover people and, in 39 states (including the District of Columbia), expanding eligibility for Medicaid, the U.S. health insurance program. for low-income Americans. Key Obamacare consumer protections that also remain in place allow children to stay on their parents’ policy until the age of 26, require insurance companies to treat people with pre-existing conditions in a way equal and prohibit the imposition of annual or lifetime coverage limits.

2. How many Americans are covered for Obamacare?

About 20 million. About half joined Medicaid because of the expanded eligibility. The rest have found coverage through comparative shopping among private insurers in government-run online marketplaces, where grants help people cover themselves. (The extended version of Medicaid enrolls most adults earning up to 138% of the poverty line.) Even with Obamacare in place, 28.9 million Americans lacked coverage in 2019, two million more than 2016, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The United States is an outlier among developed countries by not having universal health coverage.

3. Which parts have been eliminated?

Obamacare originally required that all states participate in the expanded Medicaid program; the Supreme Court, in a 2012 split decision that upheld most of the law, struck down the requirement. The law as drafted also required all Americans to purchase health insurance – the so-called individual mandate – at the risk of a tax penalty. The Trump administration slashed Obamacare with executive actions, including one that cut funding for so-called browser programs that help enroll people. A tax overhaul passed by Republicans and signed by Trump in 2017 removed the penalty for non-compliance, rendering the mandate moot and paving the way for the broader constitutional challenge of the law currently before the Supreme Court.

4. What is this case about?

Republican-controlled states say that when Congress rolled back the penalty for not having insurance, all of Obamacare was made unconstitutional. The Trump administration has sided with these states. The Supreme Court heard arguments shortly after Trump’s third court candidate, Amy Coney Barrett, took her seat as associate judge. As Republicans banked on the Conservative 6-3 court majority, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Judge Brett Kavanaugh signaled in oral argument in November that they were inclined to uphold most of the law, even if the individual mandate is canceled. The Bidens Justice Department reversed the Trump administration’s stance on the case, saying the mandate was constitutional and should not be tied to the fate of the law as a whole. A decision is likely by June.

5. What happens if Obamacare is invalidated?

If the ruling were to take effect immediately, it would void coverage for millions of Americans and nullify consumer protections and regulations that have reshaped the business models of insurers, drug companies, hospitals and doctors, all in the world. during a pandemic that caused 485,000 people. Americans should enroll in Obamacare after losing their employer’s health care coverage. The court, as part of any ruling against Obamacare, could also issue a stay to give the Biden administration a chance to respond. Or Congress, now in Democrats’ hands by the narrowest margin, could try to prevent the decision by reinstating a nominal tax for the term, or by passing a law specifying that losing the term should not bring down the rest of the term. law.

6. If Obamacare survives, what does Biden want to do with it?

He campaigned on a promise to expand the program by offering a government-provided alternative to private insurance that is known as a public option, a proposal called Bidencare. It would be available to all Americans, including those who obtain their insurance through work. Low-income Americans would be automatically enrolled and, if they were eligible, their bonuses would be free. The Bidens plan also contemplates expanding Obamacare tax credits to try to make premiums more affordable for middle-income households. His plan sets him apart from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which pushed for the idea of ​​achieving universal coverage by cutting private insurance and replacing it with Medicare for All.

It reopened the federal Healthcare.gov market from February 15 to May 15, allowing more uninsured people during the pandemic to purchase health coverage. Bidens’ Democratic colleagues in Congress passed a $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that increased Obamacare subsidies for two years and offered more money to the 12 states that did not expand Medicaid if they begin to cover the laws of the newly eligible adult population. Democrats may seek to make some of these changes permanent. Biden could also take other administrative steps, such as restoring browser funding and overturning Trump administration guidelines allowing states to waive certain Obamacare rules.

8. Is Obamacare viable in the long term in its current state?

Some economists worry about a deadly spiral of rising costs in the absence of a mechanism, like the individual mandate, that forces healthy Americans to be covered, as healthier people who buy coverage cut back. costs for sick people. It is a problem. Another is the limited coverage options available to Americans in rural and remote areas of the country. And in predominantly Republican-led states where elected leaders have refused to expand Medicaid eligibility, many residents find themselves in a coverage gap, earning just enough income to be ineligible for grants.

9. Do Americans want Obamacare to stay or go away?

U.S. public opinion of the law has been mostly negative from its passage in March 2010 until Trump became president and seeks to repeal it, according to tracking polls from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The elimination threat that failed when the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona gave a memorable thumbs down in an early morning vote – highlighted popular provisions of the law, including its ban on insurers charge sick people more for coverage and its listing. essential health benefits, such as hospitalization and maternity care, which must be covered. The Kaisers follow-up survey found in February that 54% of Americans viewed the law favorably, while 39% viewed it unfavorably.

