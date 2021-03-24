US must improve relations with India to deter Chinese threat: experts tell US lawmakers

To deter the grave threat to national security posed by China in the United States, the Biden administration should strengthen its ties with India and encourage New Delhi to rely on its capabilities both in the field of defense. and in the economic field, senior experts told lawmakers.

“I think for us, if the Indians are able to secure their territorial interests with enough capacity to deter China, and to operate more effectively in the Indian Ocean so that this critical part of the Indo-Pacific remains free and open, and Small South Asian states are secure in their own sovereignty and with their interests, India can be a great partner for us, ”said Randall G Schriver, President of the Project 2049 Institute.

Schriver, who served as Deputy Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation that the India would probably not formalize anything in a bilateral alliance or even a multilateral grouping. in a formal way.

“But in terms of real cooperation, we are seeing some very positive developments,” he said in response to a question from Congressman Steve Chabot.

Chabot and Congressman Brad Sherman co-chair the powerful Indian Caucus in the House of Representatives. “Indians have historically had different perceptions of the threat from China. But in light of the Galwan Valley incident, those perceptions are likely changing somewhat,” the congressman said. .

“With that in mind, how should we expect India to contribute in the future to our efforts to maintain regional stability and counter Chinese aggression?” Chabot asked.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Lake Pangong area and the two sides have gradually improved their deployment by rushing over dozens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weapons.

Subsequently, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in more than four decades. Eight months after the confrontation, China admitted that its four soldiers were killed in the fight.

Schriver said he was optimistic America’s partnership with India will grow. It is the work of several administrations, he noted.

“The Obama administration has done a tremendous job in building the defense relationship. I’d like to think the Trump administration has contributed as well. But a lot of it is simply driven by the strategic landscape and the understanding that the China has ambitions on Indian territory., “He added.

“China is a partner of Pakistan and sees this as a countermeasure for India to try to divert its attention to its other border. We have been able to take advantage of this common understanding of the threat to really strengthen our cooperation.” , said Schriver.

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, however, warned against any formal alliance with India.

“I think the Quad is important, but trying to formalize it, I would say, would risk it. India in particular has a long tradition of strategic independence, and I believe it will avoid anything that smacks of anti- Chinese. alliance, ”he told lawmakers.

Responding to another question, Haass noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s predecessors, especially Deng Xiaoping, were much more cautious in their external behavior, and their foreign policy essentially said that China needed a stable periphery to do so. social, political, and economic development at home. And it’s no surprise that the best period of US-Chinese relations in the modern era was during this period, he said.

“What we have now with Xi Jinping is someone who is very different, who basically acts like China’s time has come, sees the United States as weak and divided, and basically pressuring all fronts. We see it with India. We see it in the South China Sea. We see it with Taiwan. We see it with Japan. We see China failing to meet its international trade obligations ” , he said.

“We see it failing to fulfill its international obligations in Hong Kong. We see what they are doing vis-à-vis the Uyghurs. It is a very different China which, to use the Chinese expression, is hiding and awaiting its death. But China is basically saying, “We have arrived and we are going to act differently now,” “Haass said.

Relations between the United States and China are at an all-time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over a variety of issues, including trade, Beijing’s aggressive military actions in the contested South China Sea, and human rights in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region.

The United States has repeatedly emphasized that China is a serious threat to national security.

In December, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said China was the biggest global threat to democracy and freedom since the end of World War II.

“The People’s Republic of China today poses the greatest threat to America and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom in the world since World War II,” he wrote in an article with opinion in the Wall Street Journal.

