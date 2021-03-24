Biden vows to cement partnership with Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Arif Alvi on Pakistan’s 81st day, Geo News reported on Tuesday. Joe Biden, in his post, expressed his determination to strengthen the partnership with Pakistan in the future.

“We will continue cooperation for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and address common challenges, including that of coronavirus and climate change,” Biden said in a letter to President Arif Alvi.

Biden said the partnership between Pakistan and the United States was based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message on Pakistan Day to President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan said on Twitter.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia and Pakistan enjoy friendly relations, regular political dialogue and interaction in international organizations. We send our greetings to our Pakistani friends.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day. In his congratulatory message, Li Keqiang said the favorable trend for the development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation partnership has been maintained. The construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has yielded significant results and CPEC has now entered a new phase of high-quality development. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Imran Khan to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields so that countries and citizens can benefit,” he added.

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, said that Dhaka is committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with its neighbors, including Islamabad. In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, she said: The existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have immense potential for deepening and diversification in the future.

On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh and on my behalf, I would like to extend to you, and through you, the government and people of Pakistan our warmest greetings on Pakistan Day ”, it reads in the letter.

“Our two peoples could benefit from the common path towards development and peace,” he said. “I wish you good health and happiness, and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Pakistan,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos