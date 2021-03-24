Viral video of President Jokowi’s son Dicueki, the mayor of Solo, was immediately subject to a landslide





President Jokowi and Kaesang. merdeka.com/muhammad luthfi rahman Merdeka.com – The legendary Persis Solo club is now run by several young people, including President Joko Widodo’s son Kaesang Pangarep. Kaesang is now officially the CEO of PT Persis Solo Saestu (PT PSS), the director of Persis. When Kaesang was about to be announced as CEO of Persis, there was a funny incident between him and the mayor of Solo and his brother, Gibran Rakabuming. Kaesang who was waiting seemed to be ignored by his brother. Feeling ignored, Kaesang immediately gave his answer. Here is the full review. Viral video of the president’s son Jokowi Dicueki, Mayor of Solo © 2021 Merdeka.com/Instagram @ viraltiktok.tv Reporting from Instagram account @ viraltiktok.tv, the account shared a video showing Kaesang Pangarep being fed by the mayor of Solo as well as his brother, Gibran Rakabuming. Before the inauguration ceremony for the new leadership of Persis Solo, Kaesang appeared to be waiting for Gibran outside the Manahan Stadium. However, when he arrived at the scene, Gibran was seen entering the scene immediately and ignoring Kaesang. Responded immediately by Kaesang © 2021 Merdeka.com/Instagram @ viraltiktok.tv Feeling ignored by his brother, Kaesang immediately gave his answer. “It’s really hot in here, I’ve been sweating for a long time, the mayor said it’s taking a while,” Kaesang said. The hilarious reaction of Internet users Kaesang’s video was ignored by his brother and then went viral on social media. Many netizens made hilarious comments about the video. “Wow, the mayor has many lives. How dare you ignore the president’s son,” the @blanja_fashion account wrote. “This is the first time that someone has the courage to speak about the mayor in front of his people,” added the account @ adysupriadi12. “Wow … the mayor is not afraid of the president’s son,” the @ lusyana495 account continued. Video of President Jokowi’s son Dicueki, Mayor of Solo, immediately received a wrong response Here is the video. [add] Read more: Viral videos of President Jokowi’s children …







