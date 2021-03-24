Didn’t the United States have mass shootings under Trump?





In March 2021, after two deadly shootings in the United States, the first involving the murder of eight people in Atlanta, Georgia, the second involving the murder of 10 people in Boulder, Colorado, messages began circulating on social media. claiming that mass shootings had resumed under US President Joe. Biden after having all but disappeared under former Republican US President Donald Trump.

Some social media users took this claim a step further, claiming these mass shootings were false flag attacks organized by Liberals to advance gun control legislation.

The claim that there were no mass shootings under Trump is simply false. In fact, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place during Trump’s time. In October 2017, a gunman shot dead nearly 60 people during a music festival in Las Vegas. While this is not an exhaustive list of all the mass shootings that have taken place under the Trump administration, here are some of the deadliest incidents while Trump was in power:

In November 2017, 26 people were killed at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. In February 2018, 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida. In May 2018, 10 people were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. In October 2018, 11 people were killed in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In November 2018, 12 people were killed at a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California. In May 2019, 12 people were shot and killed in an office building in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In August 2019, 22 people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Trump, of course, was not the first president to see a mass shooting unfold during his tenure. The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Connecticut (27 victims), the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. (49 victims), and the movie shooting in Aurora, Colorado (12 victims) all occurred. took place during former Democratic President Barack Obama. term.

One of the reasons it might seem like there were no mass shootings under Trump is that, over the past year, while many businesses and public gathering spaces have Closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has not had large-scale shootings in public spaces. In March 2021, when the United States saw two deadly shootings one week after another, it was as if the mass shootings had resumed. While some social media users have attempted to link these shootings to a change in leadership, it is clear from the aforementioned incidents that these deadly mass shootings took place under both Democratic and Republican leadership.

The pandemic may have temporarily prevented large-scale mass shootings in public spaces, but it has not ended the gun violence. In fact, gun violence records have revealed that gun violence has increased during the pandemic. The New York Times reported:

Until Tuesday, when eight people were killed in Atlanta-area spas, it had been a year since there had been a large-scale shooting in a public place.

[]

Yet other types of gun violence increased dramatically in 2020, according to Gun Violence Archive, which studies shootings. There have been more than 600 shootings in which four or more people were shot dead by one person compared to 417 in 2019.

Many of these shootings involved gang violence, fights and domestic incidents, the victims of which were known to the perpetrator, Professor Peterson said. Early research suggests that widespread unemployment, financial stress, an increase in drug and alcohol addiction and the lack of access to community resources caused by the pandemic have all contributed to the increase in shootings in 2020.

