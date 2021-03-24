Pakistan Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends letter to Imran Khan, saying ‘India wants cordial relations’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi: India wants cordial relations with Pakistan, but an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is “imperative” for it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. Modi wrote the letter to Khan to greet the people of this country on Pakistan Day. “As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” he said. Government sources said it was a routine letter sent every year. Modi also sent his best wishes to Khan and the Pakistani people to face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. There have been signs of positive developments in relations between India and Pakistan. Last month, the Indian and Pakistani armies re-committed to the 2003 Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, a delegation of Pakistani officials arrived in India for a meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission. This is the first such dialogue in over two and a half years. Last week, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India wants good neighborly relations with Pakistan and is committed to resolving issues, if necessary, bilaterally, but added that any meaningful dialogue can only take place in a favorable atmosphere. He said it was up to Islamabad to create such an atmosphere. Relations between the two countries collapsed after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories in 2019. Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 when the Muslim League of All India demanded a separate nation for Muslims from India. We learn that a separate message was sent by President Ram Nath Kovind to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.







