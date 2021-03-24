Trump Hotels abandoned by Virtuoso, a major luxury travel agency network





Virtuoso, a global network of luxury travel agencies, no longer sees Trump Hotels as a preferred partner.

The Texas-based company, which includes 20,000 luxury travel consultants, said the change was effective on March 8; it applies to the six Trump hotels considered to be partners.

Trump hotels are no longer part of the Virtuoso network, spokeswoman Misty Belles said in a statement. We take into account many variables when examining existing and new network participation. Out of respect for all parties involved, and as a general rule, we do not share feedback regarding our non-renewal and exit decisions.

The split, which was first reported by Zenger News, means hotels are not listed on the Virtuosos site and network advisers will no longer be able to access previously negotiated benefits for travelers.

Travelers can turn to advisors for preferential rates, perks, VIP treatment and special access, or simply to get expert help planning where to go and what to do on vacation. Virtuoso promises to connect customers with carefully selected travel suppliers.

[Backlash to riot at Capitol hobbles Trumps business as banks, partners flee the brand]

In April 2016, Virtuoso touted its affiliation with the soon-to-be-opened Trump International Hotel in DC. One ad said that only customers who book a stay with a Virtuoso travel advisor will receive exclusive benefits, including a room upgrade; full breakfast daily for two; $ 100 spa credit; welcome equipment; early check-in and late check-out.

Trump International Hotel, Washington, DC will soon take its place among the most esteemed landmarks in our nation’s capital, according to the announcement.

An agency that is part of the Virtuosos network can still book a client at a Trump-branded hotel through other channels, said Henry Harteveldt, travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group. But they will not obtain the privileges of privileged partners because Virtuoso no longer has a direct relationship with the hotels.

It’s a big deal because Virtuoso is highly respected in the industry, Harteveldt said. He serves a very elitist clientele and his actions are often studied by others. With Virtuoso doing this, some travel companies that may have debated whether or not to do this might well decide, if Virtuoso has done so, we will also end our professional relationship with Trump Hotels.

It was not clear whether other travel agencies had severed ties with the company; several declined to comment or did not respond to questions. Representatives from Trump Hotels could not be reached for comment.

[Trumps Mar-a-Lago Club partially closed after staff infected with coronavirus]

Since January 6, when former President Donald Trump cheered on a host of his supporters who then attacked the U.S. Capitol, a number of Trumps’ former business partners and clients have severed ties with his company. These included lenders, bankers, insurers, lawyers and the PGA of America, which canceled a scheduled major golf tournament at one of the Trumps courses.

In some cases, these former clients or lenders have explicitly cited the January 6 riot as the reason for their decision. Others, like Virtuoso, refused to give a reason.

Whatever the cause, experts say the loss of the Virtuosos membership could be bad news for the hotel company. He’s already been hurt by the pandemic and earlier by a backlash to Trumps’ political movements.

[At Trumps New York hotel, the pandemic is hurting business again]

Chekitan Dev, professor of marketing and branding at Cornell Universitys School of Hotel Administration, said in an email that Virtuoso is one of the largest, most well-known and most influential third-party distribution channels. , especially for luxury hotels.

He said hotels face the challenge of finding ways to fill their rooms at the highest possible rate, which travel agents can.

Getting fired by Virtuoso is a very big deal as hotels or hotel brands lose exposure to a vast network of agents who are highly qualified to book deals for their most discriminating and wealthy clients who are usually frequent travelers as well. , Dev said.

