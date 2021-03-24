US Focuses on Denuclearization of North Korea: Pentagon Spokesman





WASHINGTON, March 23 (Yonhap) – It is North Korea that threatens security and stability on the Korean peninsula, USD Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday, adding that it It was North Korea that the United States was focusing on when it spoke of denuclearization of the peninsula. .

The spokesperson, however, said the terms denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and denuclearization of North Korea were only “an indistinguishable distinction.”

“I think it’s an indistinguishable distinction,” Kirby said during a press briefing when asked if there was a difference.

Some have suggested that South Korea prefers the term denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while the United States uses the term denuclearization of North Korea more frequently.

The two countries, however, have often used the two terms interchangeably.

“The United States remains fully committed to the defense of the Republic of Korea, utilizing the full range of American capabilities, including our extensive deterrent. As the United States and the Republic of Korea continue to maintain a strong combined defense, we also remain committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, ”Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week in a statement. joint press event with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their South Korean counterparts in Seoul.

Still, the Pentagon spokesman noted that it is North Korea that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“It’s Pyongyang. It is Kim Jong-un who threatens the security and stability of the peninsula and the region through his weapons of mass destruction and nuclear program and that is what we are focusing on. This is what we want to see. we’re talking denuclearization, that’s what we’re talking about, ”Kirby said.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests to date, the last one taking place in September 2017.

Kirby also pointed out the potential role of China in liberating Pyongyang from its nuclear weapons.

“We know that China has influence in Pyongyang, and we would like them to use that influence to help denuclearization,” he said.

Beijing’s plea for help comes amid growing rivalry between the United States and China, which in turn may encourage China and North Korea to close ranks.

The North Korean leader recently called for “stronger strategic communication and unity with China to deal with hostile forces” in an oral message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, state media reported on Tuesday. North (Seoul time).

Pyongyang has remained on the sidelines of denuclearization negotiations since the second US-North Korean summit between its leader and Donald Trump, held in Hanoi in February 2019, ended without a deal.

The first Trump-Kim summit was held in Singapore in June 2018.

