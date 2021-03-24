US media see ‘post-Trump slump’ as passions cool





New York – Tensions have cooled between the news media and the White House after four tumultuous years, potentially bad news for media struggling with a long downtrend in the industry.

The so-called “Trump bump,” which has boosted viewers and subscriptions at outlets such as CNN and the New York Times, now appears to have turned into a slump after Donald Trump stepped down from the US presidency.

At CNN, which disagreed with Trump for much of his prime-time tenure, audiences fell 50% in March 2021 compared to a year ago, with smaller drops for rivals cable news from Fox News Channel and MSNBC, according to Nielsen data.

Online visits to the New York Times fell 30% from November to February and fell 27% to the Washington Post, according to research firm ComScore.

Some of the declines can be attributed to a decline in the controversial election season, but they also underscore the harsh economic realities facing the news media prior to the Trump era.

“This is not a new economic reality, we have been seeing this downward trend for years,” said Adam Chiara, professor of communication at the University of Hartford.

Chiara said the Trump years gave a “temporary boost” to news agencies like the New York Times, which recorded big gains in digital subscribers, and CNN, which had strong popularity.

But the long-term trend, Chiara said, is for people to move away from traditional wire harnesses and newspaper subscriptions, relying instead on online platforms.

“Almost all of my students get their news from social media,” he said.

The Trump era was marked by solid growth for major media outlets, especially those that served as the U.S. leader’s watchdog. CNN’s viewership has doubled since 2014, while MSNBC’s has tripled.

The New York Times increased its subscriber count to more than 7 million, but analysts warn future growth may be limited.

US President Donald Trump at the border wall with Mexico near Alama, Texas on January 12. Recent declines in news media audiences and readership can be attributed to a decline in a controversial election season, but they also underscore the harsh economic realities facing the media. . | DOUG MILLS / NEW YORK TIMES

Boston University political communications professor Tobe Berkovitz said many traditional outlets are now facing a toll in the on-demand digital economy after the intensity of the Trump era.

“Trump was the goose that laid the golden egg and this was especially true for the mainstream cable networks and newspapers,” Berkovitz said.

The lack of theater in Washington, Berkovitz said, means “fewer eyeballs” for the media, which translates into lower ad revenue and subscriptions, exacerbating their economic woes.

Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of the Hofstra University School of Communication, said Americans may be ready to take a break from the intense news period in recent years in which Trump has attacked the media amid scandals had been discovered about his administration.

“I think people were exhausted from the drama and the tension, and probably quite understandable, returning to other interests in their lives, their families, their children, their work, their lives and their lives. ‘news gap, ”Lukasiewicz said.

“I don’t think this is just the departure of Donald Trump. I’m sure Donald Trump would like to think that his very presence alone controls the success of the news media. In the United States, I just don’t think that’s true.

Berkovitz has argued, however, that President Joe Biden is “a boring guy” who doesn’t generate a lot of drama, making it harder to attract readers and viewers.

After a period when news was treated as drama, “viewers say they need a downtime,” Berkovitz said. “They will watch Netflix, Amazon or Apple (shows) to break the hysteria.”

New York Times chief executive Meredith Kopit Levien said in February that the media group has proven its worth through a variety of major events.

“The news cycle will change and audiences will fluctuate,” she said, but added that “we are well positioned to generate continued growth” in 2021 and beyond.

Analysts said the Trump years demonstrated to many Americans the value of an independent media serving as a watchdog for political leaders, but it is not clear whether the impact will last.

“Their challenge is to show that they have quality content, whether it’s analysis, reports or surveys, that is worth it,” said Berkovitz.

Chiara said more people see the value of the news, “but the question will be whether that translates to more subscriptions. So far, there is no evidence to show that this is the case.

