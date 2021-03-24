Connect with us

Boris Johnson will pressure EU leaders to end AstraZeneca PLC’s vaccine export ban

Commission seeks to prevent blows made on the continent from being delivered abroad because AstraZeneca fails to meet its contractual obligations

Boris Johnson is expected to pressure EU leaders to end the export ban on COVID-19 vaccines produced by PLC ().

Senior politicians in the bloc are due to meet on Thursday to discuss the ban, but Johnson plans to make one-on-one phone calls before that, the BBC reported.

READ: AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine shows 100% effectiveness against serious illness, hospitalization without safety concerns

The Commission seeks to prevent jabs made on the continent from being delivered overseas as the UK requests batches produced at the Halix factory in the Netherlands.

However, AstraZeneca has not sought EU approval on the vaccines produced at Halix, so without the regulatory green light they could not be distributed. It is understood that the company will issue a request soon.

The Commission said it was not seeking to ban exports, but wanted pharmaceutical companies to meet their obligations.

“In this context, the President said that of course we see that, in fact, companies that manufacture doses in the EU are exporting very widely – which in itself is a good thing – but we want to see the reciprocity and proportionality. in these exports, ”a spokesperson told the BBC.

The pharmaceutical giant FTSE 100 had previously admitted it would deliver 30 million doses to the EU instead of the 80 million promised in the first quarter of 2020, and only 70 million instead of the 180 million agreed in the following three months due to ‘a supply disruption.

The UK is not to blame. The EU is not to blame, an EU official told Reuters. Everyone has to find an agreement with a company that has over-sold its production capacity. AstraZeneca is to deliver doses to its European customers.

The EU has not negotiated a first European clause on its purchasing agreements, unlike the United Kingdom or the United States.

Thus, the jabs produced on British or American territory, by contract, are intended to be distributed locally instead of being exported outside the country.

Data suggests that if deliveries are blocked, the UK could face a two-month delay in rolling out its vaccines, which would then affect plans to reopen the economy.

However, the EU would only speed up its program by a week, according to an Airfinity study commissioned by The Guardian.

As of March 20, 44 out of 100 people in the UK have been injected with COVID-19, compared to just 13 in Europe, as the Our World In Data website shows.

Earlier Monday, the company announced that inoculation had shown 100% effectiveness against serious or critical illnesses and hospitalization in late stage trials.

Shares were up 2% to 7,246 pence on Monday at noon.



