Emerging Market Bond Investors Await India’s Strike Line

A vigilante and a player enter a bond market. No, this is not the start of a new joke, just the comedic look of the Indian fixed income saloon these days. There’s no shortage of cash, but the bartender – the central bank – struggles to get orders for the right things, even cuddling and threatening customers.

At the same time, a powerful but risky hooch is selling fast, although the lawmaker – the Federal Reserve – is almost on the doorstep.

Indian government bonds are the “good stuff” and need to sell. This is the only way for tax-strapped authorities to collect money and spend it to shake the economy out of its Covid-19 stupor. Still, a yield of around 6% on 10-year rupee paper from a barely investment-grade sovereign does not kick in the nearly 21% rate of return offered by a D-rated private borrower on a five-year grade.

That’s what Kesoram Industries Ltd., a Calcutta-based cement maker that defaulted last year, recently gave away its 16 billion rupees ($ 221 million) in junk bonds, which were sold to companies like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Cerberus Capital Management.

But rather than the gamblers, it is the vigilantes – annoying investors never satisfied with lax fiscal and monetary policies – who seem to bother the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI, whose mission is to raise funds for the government, urged fixed income investors to join them in a tango and “prevent a tandav”- the solo dance of destruction of the Hindu god Shiva. (I didn’t make that up. See the bank March 19 Monthly Bulletin for a veiled threat involving acrobatic movements and colorful images around bond vigilantes, who “prowl the markets, guns in their holsters and saddled.”)

However, right now the Fed is the one deity that emerging markets really fear the wrath – and whirlwinds – of which. It’s the same story from Istanbul to Mumbai, with one essential difference: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked three central bank chiefs in two years, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, already in his third RBI governor. , is more concerned at the moment with overthrow the chief minister of state in the upcoming elections for West Bengal, where his party has never been in power.

This is not enough to impress bond buyers. Foreigners have withdrawn billions of dollars from the Indian bond markets in the past 12 months. Even national banks have been avoiding debt auctions since the government budget of February 1 announced the unpleasant news of a forecast deficit of 6.8% for the coming year, in addition to a deficit of 9.5% during the year ending March 31.

As anxiety in the U.S. market stems from the prospect of above-normal growth and inflation, the Indian economy could permanently lose 11% of its potential output, according to Crisil, the local subsidiary of S&P Global Inc. By March, the growth rate had already halved – to 4% from 8.3% in March 2017. Then came the virus, and an estimated drop of 8%.

Vaccinations are accelerating, but if the current second wave of infections overwhelms the population, even sporadic localized lockdowns will make the recovery slow. Add in the risk of a tantrum, a real possibility if the Fed is forced to abruptly rethink how quickly it can afford to let the US economy run before slowing it down by raising interest rates. This could accelerate the flight of capital out of emerging markets. Currencies could fade, like the Turkish lira this week.

Even though the rupee is the best emerging market currency so far this year, 6% is not adequate risk compensation for 10-year notes. However, it is also true that unlike 2013, there is no unsustainable current account deficit to fear. So there is a chance that the fear of the Fed will not seep into Indian markets as viciously as it did back then. In this case, it would be better to buy very expensive Indian stocks or troubled bonds offering 21%.

Vanilla government bonds pay so little in Asia that insurers are forced to take credit risks to pay policyholders. “Take Vietnam, for example; Who would have ever thought that we would have a 2% interest rate on 10-year government bonds in a country rated BB? »Stephan van Vliet, Chief Investment Officer of Prudential Corporation Asia Ltd., mentionned at an AsianInvestor conference recently. “But the only way to handle this is to find attractive credit spreads.”

So neither the vigilantes who deposit bonds nor the players raising their bets are totally irrational, although one of them may laugh all the way to the bank next year, while the other becomes the butt of jokes. bar.

