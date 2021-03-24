Updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in Assam linked to polls today, and all the latest news





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other current affairs updates from the Hindustan Times. Day after publication of manifesto, Prime Minister Modi will address rallies in Assam linked to polls today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver remarks on Wednesday at election rallies in West Bengal and Assam, where Assembly polls will take place in the coming weeks. Read more 1,000-year-old Yadadri temple in Telangana gets a makeover K Chandrasekhar Raos, Chief Minister of Telangana, dreams of building a magnificent temple in the state that corresponds to Tirumala, India’s richest temple in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, will soon become a reality. Read more One year of lockdown: How the country was shut down due to Covid-19 On March 23 of last year, the Center announced the strictest measure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that had just started to ravage the country. India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, will be put under “lockdown” the very next day. Read more SC will hear today from Param Bir Singh pleading for CBI investigation against Anil Deshmukh The Supreme Court (SC) will hear on Wednesday the petition of the former Mumbai police commissioner, Param Bir Singh, calling for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations made by him against the Minister of the Interior of the Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh. Read more Prasidh Krishna breaks record for 24 years to join long list of pacers who shine in their early days Add Prasidh Krishna to a long and illustrious list of fast bowlers from Karnataka who have visited India. A stiff frame belies the pace that skinny 6ft2 bowlerhes can generate, but 25-year-old Krishna has always been doomed to better things in life. Read more Kangana Ranaut celebrates with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher for her birthday. See photos and videos Actor Kangana Ranaut, who turned 34 on Tuesday, threw a big party at her home in Mumbai, after throwing the trailer for his ambitious political biopic, Thalaivi. Anupam Kher also attended the party and shared videos that Kangana also reposted on her Instagram Stories. Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, among others, also present. Read more Eijaz Khan said he ‘will never go near a woman’ on Bigg Boss, then fell in love with Pavitra Punia: ‘I have to eat my words’ Actor Eijaz Khan, who found love on Bigg Boss 14, explained how he came to eat his own words. Before entering the house, he had said that he would never fall in love with anyone and that he had agreed to be single. But during the show, he fell in love with co-candidate Pavitra Punia. Read more Farmers find babies in the sugar cane fields. How they found mother leopard Farmers harvesting sugar cane in a village in Maharashtra found something strange in their fields – two tiny leopards. An article on how the little ones found their mother has since won the hearts of Internet users. Read more Watch: India abstains from voting on Sri Lanka at HRC over civil war crimes

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos