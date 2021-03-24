CGTN: Xi’s Fujian Tour: Forestry, Health Care, Rural Revitalization | Business

BEIJING – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 23, 2021 –
Forestry reform, medical and health system reform and rural revitalization were highlighted on Tuesday on the second day of his inspection tour of Chinese President Xi Jinping in eastern Fujian Province. China.
Visiting Sanming City’s Shaxian District on Tuesday, Xi went to an asset and equity exchange to learn about local efforts to deepen forest tenure reform and a hospital to learn more about the local reform of the medical and health system.
He also visited a village to inspect the work to promote rural revitalization.
“ Lush mountains and clear waters are precious assets ”
In the past, Chinese farmers were excluded from collective forestry and shared little income from timber. As a result, they lacked the incentives to protect forests and timber theft was rampant.
To address these issues, Fujian Province initiated in 2003 the reform aimed at decentralizing the collective forest tenure system in favor of individual (household) management, which is also seen as the start of the new round of tenure reform. forestry in China.
This echoed Xi’s instruction to develop forestry as an industry while maintaining its ecological functions while working in Fujian.
Xi had visited Sanming City 11 times while working in Fujian. During a trip to the city in June 2002, when he was governor of Fujian, Xi stressed that environmental development was of utmost importance.
He said at the time that it might seem like green mountains and clear waters are of little value, but in the long run, they are valuable assets. He also urged local authorities to transform economic growth and avoid wasting resources and damaging the environment.
To implement Xi’s instructions, local authorities have further considered a number of reform measures, including taking measures to encourage farmers to transfer their timberlands to forestry cooperatives and others. logging companies and providing more loans to forestry companies to solve their financial problems.
The total value of forestry production reached 114.6 billion yuan in 2019 in Sanming. The city’s forest cover is expected to exceed 80% in 2020.
Progress in reforming the medical and health system
Xi also visited Shaxian General Hospital in Sanming City to learn more about the reform of the local medical and health system.
Shaxian General Hospital has jurisdiction over 12 local hospitals and 128 extensive village clinics. Its implementation is also one of the measures to reform the local medical and health system.
Xi paid close attention to the progress of the country’s medical reform and praised Sanming’s medical progress at several key meetings.
At the 33rd meeting of the Central Steering Group to Deepen Comprehensive Reform on March 24, 2017, Xi praised Sanming’s experience in medical reform. He said Sanming’s medical reform was going in the right direction and had produced clear results, calling for the promotion of the practice of Sanming nationwide.
Shaxian snacks and rural revitalization
Xi has raised high hopes for the development of Shaxian snacks on several occasions, and on Tuesday he visited Yubang Village, famous for Shaxian snacks, to inspect the works to promote rural revitalization there.
Hailing from Shaxian, popular restaurant chain Shaxian Snacks is renowned for its pork wontons, noodles in peanut sauce and over 100 other delicacies with local flavors.
Starting with a single stall in a street market, the chain now has more than 88,000 chain stores in China and 62 other countries and regions, generating high sales of over 50 billion yuan (7, $ 6 billion).
So far, the Shaxian Snacks brand has been approved by eight countries: Japan, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore and Australia. Shaxian Snacks stores have entered 62 countries, including the United States, Germany and Portugal. Within three hours, New York’s first store sold out, and Tokyo’s first store’s sales reached nearly $ 2,000 in 5 hours. Having dominated China, it is now aiming for a bigger market and a better future.
