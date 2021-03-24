Focus on lifting back areas: Buzdar





LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government is doing everything possible to develop the backward regions by promoting trade and industry, as this will create more employment opportunities, he observed.

The chief minister expressed these views during an interview with the chairman of the Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DGKCCI), Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, here at the CM office on Tuesday. They discussed the promotion of the industrial sector in DG Khan and in other regions of southern Punjab.

During the meeting, Roomi also informed the CM of the creation of alms in the areas of Koh-e-Sulaiman neighboring Balochistan. On this occasion, the chief minister said that the concept of commercial cabins would be introduced to provide work and housing facilities in the province. This would guarantee self-employment as well as housing for working women, he added. The Quaid-e-Azam business park was being developed as a model special economic zone, he said and asserted that the provision of the necessary facilities, including electricity and water, would soon be completed and that a memorandum of understanding had also been signed for the construction of the interchange to get closer to the motorway.

The chief minister said that an underground power supply and a combine processing plant will be installed in the Quaid-e-Azam business park with the establishment of the Muzaffargarh industrial zone through a public partnership mode. -private. He insisted on fully utilizing the industrial potential of southern Punjab and ensured the construction of industrial estates in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur on an accelerated basis. The government was doing everything possible to develop the backward regions by promoting trade and industry, as this would create more employment opportunities, he observed.

The chief minister said that special attention was paid to the establishment of industries for the development of undeveloped areas and assured to provide the necessary facilities for the business community, as it played an important role in the establishment of jobs.

Usman Buzdar expressed his satisfaction that the scope of handouts was being extended to remote areas to realize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. The establishment of the chaplaincy facility was a step towards a welfare state and the cooperation of the business community was commendable in this regard, he added.

Jalaluddin Roomi said the business community sided with the government in its efforts for public welfare and was sure to extend its full cooperation to the management of almonries. At the same time, health and education projects are being completed in Balochistan, Sindh, North Waziristan, southern Punjab and free medicines are also provided in various hospitals in Multan. Likewise, stipends are also given to needy students in southern Punjab for their vocational training, he added. Minister of Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Secretary of Industries, CEO PIEDMC and others were also present.

