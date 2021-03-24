Trump allies line up ahead of potentially deadly primaries





Former President Trump Donald Trump Good luck Dan Bongino! The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s Next Act: Massive Infrastructure Plan With Tax Hikes Conservative Group Says Polls Show Dems ‘Voting Bill’ Out Of Synch With the pledge of US voters to line up an army of loyalists to run in the 2022 midterm election is starting to take shape.

Two allies of former president Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson Brooks The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s next act: massive infrastructure plan with tax hikes Mo Brooks launches Senate bid in Alabama The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden: Back to the Future on Immigration, Afghanistan, Iran MORE (R-Ala.) And former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens competed in the open races for the Senate in Alabama and Missouri Monday evening. Trump has yet to weigh in on either race, but both candidates boast of being sidekicks of the former president who would build on his ultra-conservative political heritage.

Meanwhile in Georgia, Trump gave his support to Rep. Jody Hice Jody Brownlow Hice The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s Next Act: Massive Infrastructure Plan With Tax Hikes The Memo: Trump Fights To Stay Relevant These House lawmakers are not seeking re-election in 2022 PLUS (R-Ga.), running to oust Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The approval marks Trump’s high-profile effort to take political revenge on a fellow Republican who rejected demands by former presidents to overturn the state presidential election results.

Campaigns by far-right politicians may offer Trump his best chance at consolidating his grip on the Republican Party in his post-presidential life. But he is also likely to do little to unify a party that has struggled against deep internal and ideological divisions since the loss of the White House and its Senate majority in recent months.

Speaking in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama, on Monday night, Brooks left no questions about his political allegiances, spending most of his 40-plus-minute speech echoing Trump’s baseless claims that the election of 2020 had been stolen from him and claiming that the United States was under siege from within by the socialist forces of the Democratic Party.

He was joined in his campaign announcement by Stephen MillerStephen MillerMo Brooks launches Senate bid in Alabama Sunday shows preview: Biden administration grappling with border wave; United States mourns victims of Atlanta shooting Hill’s Morning report presented by Facebook Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors MORE, the former Trump adviser and architect of some of the policies of The administration’s uncompromising immigration, which has called Brooks Trump’s staunchest ally in the House and a follower of his so-called America First agenda.

For the past five years, I have been a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and I can tell you that no one in the past four years has had President Trumps back more than Mo Brooks, Miller said in announcing his Alabama congressman approval. Your vote for Mo Brooks will allow him to continue the America First agenda.

The Greens, who stepped down as governor amid the scandal nearly three years ago, are also hoping to straddle Trump in the Missouri Senate race. He announced his campaign during an appearance on Fox News on Monday, in which he presented himself as a bulwark against President Biden’s leadershipJoe Biden Good luck, Dan Bongino! Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s Next Act: Massive Infrastructure Plan With Tax Hikes Conservative Group Says Polls Show Dems Voting Bill ‘Out of Sync with American voters ” MORE, House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiGOP, campaign leader confident her party will win back House Moderate Democrats warn leaders against meddling in Iowa race House Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment warn Democrats over challenge of Iowa election MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer Democrats make low tax states offer they should turn down Biden must keep health care promises FEMA to suspend flood insurance rate update after Schumer pushback: MORE report (DN.Y.).

I think now the people of Missouri need a fighter in the United States Senate, Greitens said. They need someone who will go, as I will, as I pledge to, defend the policies of President Trumps America First and protect the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. they should refuse Biden must keep his health care promises.

Trump has reappeared on the political scene in recent weeks as he seeks to ensure that the party he has dominated for the past four years remains firmly in his corner. He has vowed political revenge on Republicans he sees as insufficiently loyal and sees midterm 2022 as an opportunity to install loyalists in Congress and oust those who have crossed paths with him.

While some Republicans have privately and in some cases publicly called on the GOP to drop, or at least moderate, Trump’s vision for the party, agents and candidates are keenly aware of his outsized popularity among more conservative voters. of the GOP and see its endorsement as their ticket to victory.

Looming fights for Trump’s approval raise the possibility of a bitter and murderous primary season for Republicans, a far from ideal prospect for the party seeking to regain control of the Senate and House in the year next.

Republicans only need one Senate seat and five in the House next year to regain majorities in both chambers. But they also defend more Senate seats than Democrats, which gives them fewer pickup opportunities.

There are similar fights for Trumps support in states like Ohio, where former state treasurer Josh Mandel and former Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken are vying for Trumps support. In the Republican primary to replace retired Sen. Rob Portman Alabama Johnson’s Senate nomination, Grassley’s indecision freezes major Senate races. Republicans are expected to bounce back big in 2022 midterm, unless … MORE (R-Ohio).

Trump has also spoken to Senator Ron Johnson in recent weeks Ronald (Ron) Harold Johnson Senate Republicans torn by return of benchmarks Democrats look to Georgia model ahead of 2022 Senate races Ron Johnson on his past false claim that Greenland was once green: “ I have no idea MORE (R-Wis.), Who is wondering whether it is appropriate to run for a third term next year. A Republican source said Trump wanted Johnson to run for reelection, seeing him as his best hope of keeping at least one of the Wisconsins Senate seats in friendly hands.

Trump has publicly cast his support for other GOP Senate incumbents seeking re-election next year, including Sen. John BoozmanJohn Nichols Boozman: Trump threatens a Tea Party redux MORE (R-Ark.), John KennedyJohn Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.), Jerry MoranGerald (Jerry) Moran A number of Republican lawmakers say no to COVID-19 vaccines Fundraising points points to Trump- GOP cracks A year later, lawmakers yearn for hugs and Chuck E. Cheese MORE (R-Kan.) and Tim ScottTimothy (Tim) Eugene ScottTop 5 Republican presidential contenders, and 2 out of the fundraiser spits points at Trump-GOP cracks Editor at the Conservative newspaper: Trumpism has become something “between a business and a racketeering” PLUS (RS.C.).

But there are still questions about the involvement of former presidents in other states where Republicans hope to retain Senate seats.

Trump vows to campaign against Senator Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiWH withdraws Assistant Home Secretary amid Murkowski crackdown: Club for Growth report targets criticism of Trump Cheney, Anthony Gonzalez Meet the Make the Senate Great caucus Again PLUS (R-Alaska), who was one of seven GOP senators to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial last month. And Republicans are watching closely to see if Trump is going after Senate Minority Whip John Thune John Randolph Thune Senate Republicans torn by return of landmarks Small towns worried about redefining metropolitan areas The GOP lawmaker introduces a bill targeting technological liability protections efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Trump has also publicly called on former NFL star Herschel Walker, a longtime friend of former presidents, to mount a potential bid against Sen. Raphael WarnockRaphael Warnock Democrats look to Georgia model ahead of Senate races 2022. Head of campaign fundraiser for Mayor of Atlanta MORE (D-Ga.) And made it clear that he plans to support a main challenge for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump supports challenger at Georgia’s top election official Trump expected to endorse Raffensperger’s challenger: The Hill’s report 12:30 PM Report presented by Facebook Biden interview with George Stephanopoulos MORE (R) after Kemp refused to use non-existent emergency powers to reverse the loss of Trumps in the State.

Certainly, there are divergent views among those at Trump World which the former president is expected to return to in mid-term.

Trump’s allies disagree on the best choice to replace Portman in Ohio. As the current fight for support of former presidents unfolds between Timken and Mandel, more and more Trump loyalists wait behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, some in Trump’s orbit have sought to boost the ambitions of the Greens’ Senate in Missouri, including Andrew Giuliani, a former White House aide and the son of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as contributors. Biden says Putin will “ pay a price ” for 2020 PLUS election interference.

But some former Trump aides and advisers bristled at backing the Greens’ candidacy, believing he could pose a threat to the GOPs standing in a race Republicans currently see as a shoe.

The Greens resigned their governorship less than a year and a half after starting his first term as he faced growing scandals and possible impeachment by the GOP-controlled legislature.

This is a joke. Everyone thinks Trump supporters will vote for whoever the president tells them to, a former Trump campaign aide said. There’s one more line.

