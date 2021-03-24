Modis’ flagship policy in the face of the repression of the main ministries BQ Exclusive





There are a total of nine state-owned defense companies. Divestment is already underway for Bharat Earth Movers Ltd., where the government intends to reduce its stake from around 54% to 28%. In its response to suggestions from the Defense Ministry, the Divestment Department said the new policy aims to improve domestic production by encouraging private sector participation in all sectors through the privatization of public sector enterprises, which will allow the injection of private capital, technology and innovation. and best management practices … The response was included in the Cabinet final note dated January 23, 2021. She stressed that defense was retained as a strategic sector even though 100% foreign direct investment is allowed in the defense sector. industry and production of defense equipment are permitted in the private sector. BloombergQuints’ email to the Defense Department spokesperson and the message to the Defense Minister’s office on March 19 were not answered. There are other departments in the list of strategic areas that have raised their own concerns. The Space Department wrote a letter on July 24, 2020, suggesting that the two state-owned companies under its control, Antrix Corp. and New Space India Ltd., should not be privatized. The former faces huge litigation with a liability of around Rs 9,200 crore due to an international arbitration award and the latter is at the heart of the government’s plan to open up the space sector, the letter says, although the ministry said it did. in favor of the privatization proposal more broadly. A response to an email BloombergQuint sent to the department on Tuesday is expected. The Department of Atomic Energy wanted two of the four companies under its administrative control to be outside the scope of the privatization policy, according to its response of September 30, 2020. It recommended the sale of a minority stake in a company. third. In the case of NPCIL, the ministry said up to 49% of the shares could be transferred following a case-specific review. For Uranium Corp. of India Ltd., the ministry viewed it as the only company engaged in the mining and processing of uranium, a strategic material affecting national security. Regarding Indian Rare Earths (India) Ltd., the ministry argued that it was being kept away from the privatization policy, as it is normally the practice globally that critical resources are kept under. government control, depending on the geopolitical circumstances facing the country. The atomic energy secretary’s office declined to comment. In a letter to DIPAM on August 4, the Coal Ministry pointed out that Coal India Ltd. was facing industrial relations issues in response to commercial mining, etc., which adversely affects the production of coal. According to the ministry, CIL and its subsidiaries are not privatized, said the letter, which was approved by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. The ministry argued that since the coal sector was opened up to private coal mining, it is no longer relevant to dilute government participation in the sector. Coal has been included in the list of strategic sectors. BloombergQuints’ email to Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and his office on March 19 did not elicit a response.

