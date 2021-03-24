Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un exchanged messages, here is the content





DRAWING. The leaders of China and North Korea reaffirmed their traditional alliance. KCNA via REUTERS

Source: Associated press | Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie KONTAN.CO.ID –SEOUL. The Chinese and North Korean leaders reaffirmed their traditional alliance after controversial talks between senior diplomats in Washington and Beijing and the diplomatic isolation and economic problems in North Korea that made the country even more dependent on China. Launch APNorth Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Tuesday (3/23/2021) that leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger unity and cooperation with China in the face of challenges posed by enemy forces when exchanging messages with the Chinese president. Xi Jinping. According to KCNA and China’s Xinhua News Agency Xi Jinping in his own message to Kim described the bilateral relationship as a “valuable asset” for the two countries and pledged to make unspecified contributions to peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula. KCNA Xi said also expressed his commitment to provide a better life for the people of the two countries. Read also: Taiwan says ready for war with China is proof Some analysts see this as an indication that China will soon provide North Korea with much-needed food, fertilizer and other aid, which has been drastically reduced due to border closures due to the pandemic. Launch AP who quotes XinhuaThe leaders’ messages were exchanged between senior Chinese diplomat Song Tao and North Korean ambassador to China Ri Ryong Nam during a meeting in Beijing on Monday. Read also: Ready for war on China, Taiwan strengthens army in South China Sea The exchange of messages comes as the Biden administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to strengthen cooperation with Asian allies, South Korea and Japan, in order to deal with North Korea’s nuclear threat and the China’s growing regional influence. In the first face-to-face meeting of US-Chinese officials since President Joe Biden took office, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is united with its allies in the fight against Chinese authoritarianism.





Sumber: Associate Press

Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie

