Turkish central bank governor accused of laundering money for mafia, neo-nationalist gang

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Newly appointed governor of Turkey’s Central Bank was charged with money laundering for mafia and neo-nationalist gangs while serving as deputy managing director of state lender Halkbank, court documents obtained by Nordic Monitor have revealed .

The allegations regarding Ahap Kavcolu, the 54-year-old central bank governor who was appointed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on March 20, 2021, were made by an agent named zkan Kurt, a member of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) who was convicted of several counts.

Kurt and Kavcolu both claim their origins in Bayburt, a small province in northeastern Turkey. Kurt, who ran several nightclubs in Istanbul and Antalya, was involved in an illegal neo-nationalist group that committed murders and carried out criminal plots in Turkey. He was convicted, served time and released early under an amnesty from the Erdoan government. He currently owns a company called By Imera Group, involved in all kinds of businesses, from construction and advertising to organizing events and debt collection.

According to Kurt’s statement to police on January 4, 2010, Kavcolu had laundered money collected by a group led by notorious figures from the Mafia and an organized crime syndicate. The gang apparently set up secret CCTV in hotels, luxury villas and casinos to record the sexual affairs of businessmen they had lured in order to blackmail them later into paying off. money to avoid outrageous exposure.

Zkan Kurt’s statement to the police implicated the Governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, ahap Kavcolu, who was then deputy managing director of state lender Halkbank:

Ozkan_Kurt_statement_2010

The premises equipped with secret video recording devices were a hotel in the village of Kemerburgaz, Istanbul province, owned by Mustafa Kalender, a known criminal figure who ran a prostitution ring in several hotels in the province and was involved in the sex trafficking of foreign women. . Kalender and his associates were arrested in November 2009 when a Turkish prosecutor launched a crackdown on the organization.

As it turned out, the gang put police chiefs, prosecutors, judges and government bureaucrats on the payroll and even sent prostitutes to them to provide sexual favors on demand. The investigation found that Kalender had seven hotels and three nightclubs in the districts of Fatih and Bykekmece and had coerced some 200 women into prostitution in his criminal enterprise.

Police arrested 37 people including owners and managers of luxury hotels where prostitution took place and seized 37 unlicensed guns during a search of the premises. One hundred and twenty foreign women who were brought in for sex trafficking on behalf of the organization were also arrested for examination and possible deportation from Turkey for violation of immigration and visas. The group was collecting 1.5 million Turkish liras ($ 1 million) per month from the prostitution ring alone, according to the investigation file.

According to the Kurts police file, Kavcolu also managed the money given to the neo-nationalist group by businessmen such as Bedrettin Dalan and Mehmet Kurt, who financed certain plots for political ends. Dalan was also indicted and fled Turkey, but then returned after the Erdoan government’s amnesty legislation.

According to his testimony, Kurt was introduced to the group in 2006 at a reception hosted by enol Kk, the right-hand man of convicted mob boss Sedat Peker, who later became an ally of Erdoan. At the meeting, he met Veli Kk, a retired major general who was the founder of a secret intelligence unit of the gendarmerie involved in extrajudicial killings, plots and stratagems, as well as Cemal Temizz, a colonel who was tried for implication. in extrajudicial executions in Kurdish-dominated south-eastern Turkey.

Further meetings followed the initial meeting, and Kurt became a trusted man for the organization, which gave him assignments to perform in secret. One of his tasks was to enter into his computer handwritten notes that had been given to him by a non-commissioned officer identified only by his first name, Bahadr, to store them on a USB stick, to print them and to return them to a courier. He was asked to reformat his computer after each job.

In one of the notes, he said he saw the group set up nine assassination cells consisting of five agents each. Five cells which included members of the Mafia, convicted felons and people who had served time in prison were under the control of Sami Hotan, a well-known drug lord. The remaining cells, made up of retired soldiers and former police officers, were under the command of Mehmet Selahattin Merih, a convicted drug dealer.

All the money generated by the criminal enterprise was moved, laundered and invested in various schemes by Kavcolu according to Kurt, who got to know the organization’s insiders and learned the details of their modus operandi.

Kurt was arrested in 2010 after a CCTV recording identified him as sending a fax that threatened Prosecutor Zekeriya z, who had been investigating the neo-nationalist group, assassins and drug lords. z was the number one target of criminal groups as they suffered heavy losses in the crackdown launched by him and his associates at the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office. Kurt said the message was dictated to him over the phone by courier Bahadr and he had no real intention of acting on the threats.

He was arrested in 2010 and remained in prison until 2014. After his trial in 2013, he was convicted and sentenced to 13 years and six months. However, President Erdoan intervened in the case and secured the release of gang members, including Kurt, with a bill he pushed through parliament.