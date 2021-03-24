For health workers, mistrust of vaccines fades with higher wages





These are just a few of the findings of a new Kaiser Family Foundation / Washington Post survey measuring immunization intentions among a nationally representative sample of 1,327 frontline healthcare workers.

The study looked at workers in hospitals, doctor’s offices, outpatient clinics, nursing homes, assisted care centers and home care providers.

Along with other recent findings on the economic and political factors behind vaccine reluctance, a clearer picture of the phenomenon among healthcare workers has started to emerge, and it is not limited to the provision of immunization. accurate information in itself.

Vaccination varies depending on where you work in the healthcare industry, and it depends in part on how workers are treated.

In the latest Kaiser Family Foundation study, at 66%, hospital staff had the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate. They were followed with those employed in outpatient clinics (64%), employees of doctors’ offices (53%) and employees of nursing homes and assisted care establishments (50%).

Coming last, though: Home health workers only had a 26% vaccination rate. The low vaccination rate of home health workers is partly explained by the fact that only 34% were offered their employer’s vaccine, compared to 60% of those who were not self-employed.

These results mirror the findings of an earlier study from Yale-New Haven Hospital which found that 90% of medical residents wanted to be vaccinated as soon as possible, compared to just 33% of food service workers at the hospital. hospital.

Fewer than one in five healthcare workers oppose the vaccine

There was good news in the recent poll in that those who identified themselves as resistant to the vaccine were only 18%, or less than one in five.

Of the remaining part of the survey, 52% had received the vaccine, 18% were planning to be vaccinated and 12% were undecided but not opposed.

This suggests that the industry is on track to become at least 70% vaccinated, possibly surpassing 80% immunity before industry is forced to make decisions about mandatory vaccination.

Regardless, having so many vaccine-resistant workers in healthcare remains a paradox for an industry built on trust in providing medical treatment and, in some senses, is also a moment of reflection.

Over 80% of those surveyed listed the side effects and concern about the speed of development behind their hesitation, and these fears followed divisions based on race, political orientation, and economic opportunity.

Specifically, about half of all healthcare workers who were black, those without a college degree, and those described as Republican-leaning said they did not believe the COVID-19 vaccines had been thoroughly tested.

These concerns persisted despite the fact that authorization for emergency use of vaccines underwent the same safety review as all other drugs. For each group of people involved, a different reason was proposed.

Observers have described the reluctance to vaccinate among lower-paid workers as a lack of confidence in “a health sector that seems to pass the profits onto patients and staff.”

Distrust of vaccination programs among people of color has been attributed to a documented history of black abuse at the hands of medical research.

The political loopholes on vaccines date back to Donald Trump’s presidency. For a recent study in the journal PLOS One, Swiss researchers offered insight into the high reluctance among those who lean Republican.

“Donald Trump, before his profile was suspended,” the authors reported, “was the main driver of vaccine misinformation on Twitter.”

The authors made the accusation after highlighting the ex-president’s disproportionate influence on an integrated online anti-vaccine community, prone to emotional words.

Their work determined that Trump had 14 times more influence over this community than the World Health Organization over vaccine supporters.

Although Trump is often credited with organizing the vaccine development program known as Operation Warp Speed, he also held an “indirect ability to influence the vast majority of individuals associated with the anti-vaccination movement,” according to the reporters. authors, influence he did not use. .

It recently emerged that Trump himself had received the COVID-19 vaccine, although he chose not to make it public.

It dominated during that same window of online anti-vaccination communicators, the parties behind 13 times as many responses and seven times as many shares as vaccine supporters, and “acting as an echo chamber for a pool of content. generated by a small fraction of users. “

The 18% of those who are opposed to the vaccine in the health sector, however, may prove irrelevant if providers were to ever make vaccination a requirement for employment. Given the difficulty in retaining its lowest-paid and most vaccine-resistant employees, these demands could force the industry to raise wages or continue to face shortages for hard-to-fill positions.

