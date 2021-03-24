Company versus country?





Some eye-catching figures on Pakistan’s economic trends have recently been touted by the country’s leaders as evidence of a turnaround, as Pakistan, like the rest of the world, remains stuck in the fallout from the Covid pandemic.

Questions such as the improving current account or the recent strengthening of the rupee against the US dollar have fueled such claims. While these numbers are not entirely irrelevant, they smell like a half-truth at best. Like other half-truths, official truths are meant to fuel optimism and perhaps even ignorance of a global reality.

This is not the first time that a governing structure in Islamabad has sought to stimulate the under-acha or the “all is well” narrative. There is a story of government after government in Islamabad playing a sweet message, selectively constructed on parameters of their own choosing. In another sense, the official line has sought to prove that the proverbial glass is half full and heads up, rather than half empty and maybe heads down.

Part of the problem in understanding the economy of any country comes from a determination to view national economic performance as that of a business. Despite the big difference between the two, the few positive trends here and there often influence the official view of the performance of the national economy.

Unlike a business, a country must be seen through a global economic prism involving its governance structure and other parameters central to global stability. For example, a company has the freedom to close one of its branches following recurring losses, unlike a government which must finance many of its functions regardless of their performance on a balance sheet. Areas like education or state-provided health care are at the core of a state’s responsibility to its people, regardless of loss or profit margin.

In the case of Pakistan, successive governments have continued to finance a large public sector struggling with huge recurring losses that have been suffered year after year at the cost of dangerously growing national debt. In the process, many state-owned enterprises have suffered increasing losses year after year, without the necessary corrective measures. In short, some of these choices were made on the backs of broader interests, including the fear of real or imagined popular backlash.

Tragically for Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inaugural entry into Islamabad in 2018 raised expectations of an unprecedented willingness to begin to once again tackle the multiple challenges plaguing the economy. But more than two years later, the government has little to show for its innovation record. In fact, the official record is more or less the same.

And while some can give the government space in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, there must be a limit to the amount of space that is given, especially in the face of recurring failure. This is especially the case across Punjab, the largest province with a population and geographic size larger than many countries in the world.

Known by many across Pakistan as the proverbial heart of the country, there is ample evidence of the dismal performance of provincial governments all around. Today, the quality of governance across the Punjab is not very serious. Faced with recurring and constant criticism from Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, the Prime Minister continues to support him as his most privileged candidate in Lahore. The result is clear, either the performance of the governing structure across the Punjab improves dramatically or the prime minister has to bring in a new team to do the job.

Across Punjab, neglect of the overly vital agricultural sector has given additional ammunition to criticism from governments compared to when it entered in 2018. And it is hardly surprising that stagnation in this key sector has exposed Pakistan to a crisis of food insecurity. Specifically, it is a crisis that has compounded the challenge of fighting hunger across Pakistan.

With no corrective measures put in place soon, the Prime Minister faces the prospect of a large-scale loss of his political fortune. And Khan can’t take the luxury of time for granted.

The writer is an Islamabad-based journalist who writes on political and economic affairs.

E-mail: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos