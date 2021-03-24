Ahmad Alissa, Politics: Accused Mass Shooter Slammed Trump





Ahmad Alissa Trump posted on Facebook

Ahmad Alissa, the accused mass shooter from Boulder, wrote about the politics on Facebook, denigrating President Donald Trump and even calling Trump a “d ***.”

Although his posts do not say if he is a Democrat or some other political affiliation, he accused Trump of being elected because of racism and praised the inclusive nature of the Democratic Party ticket.

In posts on the since-deleted Facebook page, Alissa also criticized Trump’s handling of refugees and immigration. According to her Facebook page, Alissa was born in Syria and arrived in the United States at the age of 3 with her family.

Although the motive for the shooting in Boulder is still unclear, authorities do not believe, at least so far, that it was a terrorist attack, according to journalist Pete Williams, speaking on MSNBC.

The authorities, however, stressed that the investigation was in its early stages and repeated on several occasions that the specific motive was not yet clear. There is no indication at this point that Alissa’s religion or politics motivated the mass shooting.

The suspect was named by authorities at a press conference on March 23, 2021.

“Why did this happen?” asked District Attorney Michael Dougherty. He said it was not clear and the investigation was still ongoing. We are in the very early stages of the investigation. There is a lot to learn, ”he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alissa wrote on Facebook that he believed Trump won the 2016 election because of racism

On Facebook, Alissa wrote on many topics that were not related to politics. For example, he wrote about his wrestling career and being a fan of mixed martial arts.

Some of his articles were about the Muslim religion and others were about Trump.

For example, he wrote an article accusing Donald Trump of winning the presidency because of racism.

In 2018, he told the story of Ronan Farrow in possession of alleged tapes of “Donald Trump using the N word” by Salon.com and wrote: “Even if they did publish the tapes, his base would probably throw a party for him. He could do whatever he wanted and his base would always support him no matter what he said or did.

In 2018, he wrote of Trump: “He inherited a growing economy and the unemployment rate was low, the economy was on an upward spiral. He won because of racism.

He called Trump “shit,” criticizing his position as a refugee.

He previously posted a Facebook post criticizing Trump’s approach to immigration and wrote, “Why refugees and immigrants are good for America.”

In 2016 he wrote: “I don’t really like to talk about politics or anything serious for that matter, but please vote for my friend the Cookie Monster, his running mate is shrek and the secretary of state will be a donkey plz … if you vote for it i will give you a cookie!

Alissa’s Facebook page also contained articles containing quotes from the Islamic prophet Muhammad. He wrote in 2018 on Facebook: “Muslims may not be perfect, but Islam is.” He said the Muslim victims of mass shooting at a Christchurch mosque were the victims of “Islamophobia”. In another article he wrote: “So Mary wears a hijab and Jesus does not eat pork and prays on his knees and on his hands. There (sic) the two Muslims, it is obvious.

On November 8, 2016, he wrote: “Regardless of political affiliation, I think it says a lot that a party had the first minority president and the first women who could be our next president. Trump won, only time can tell what will happen otherwise I will remain optimistic.

In another article he wrote, “God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve just by saying.” He wrote: “Abortion is disgusting.” He wrote: “Just saying the genocide in Syria, the Rwandan genocide, the holocaust and slavery, all the terrible things that should never have happened all have one thing in common: too much government control. .

Alissa was born in Syria and denounced about Islamophobia

During the press conference, authorities revealed that Alissa had lived “most of her life in the United States”.

According to his older brother’s Facebook page, his family is from Ar Raqqah, Ar Raqqah, Syria. Alissa’s most recent Facebook post was posted on September 18, 2020. He shared a post from the Muslim Hub saying, “The Prophet said, ‘If a Muslim plants a tree or sows seeds, then a bird, or a person or animal eats of it, it is considered a charitable donation.

On Facebook, Alissa wrote that he moved to the United States in 2002 from Syria at the age of 3.

His Facebook page read: “born in Syria in 1999 arrived in the United States in 2002 … I love wrestling and news documentaries, that’s me.”

On Facebook he wrote things like, “Half of me want to study hard and have a good career and half of me just want to party and not care lol.”

In another post, he wrote: “Eid is about to arrive, hope all of us Muslims have a good eid and end Ramadan on a high note.”

His page says he studied computer science in Denver.

Alissa may have had issues with paranoia and wrote about concerns about her phone being hacked

Again, authorities have not said there is a political or religious motive – they are still investigating.

On MSNBC, reporter Pete Williams revealed that federal sources told him they saw no evidence that the mass shooting was a terrorist attack or linked to terrorism. He said the FBI would be the lead agency if that was the case, and Boulder Police are the lead in the investigation. Williams said family members of the suspect revealed he “suffered from pretty serious mental issues, paranoia, thinking people were still chasing him.” Williams added that there are “recordings of meetings between him and law enforcement.” In a Facebook post, Alissa wrote that she believed her “old school” was hacking her phone. In a second message, he accused “racist Islamophobic people” of hacking his phone.

FBI official Michael Schneider spoke at the March 23 press conference and said, “Our goal is to conduct a thorough and careful investigation. The FBI is involved because of the resources we can leverage to support our law enforcement and investigation partners. He said the FBI was working in a supporting role, however, on things like interviews and crime scene collection.

Police also released the names of the 10 victims they say Alissa shot dead in the King Soopers store in Boulder. The victims are between 20 and 65 years old.

Here are the names of the victims:

Denny Stong – 20Neven Stanasic – 23Rikki Olds – 25Tralona Bartkowiak – 49Suzanne Fountain – 59Teri Leiker – 51Ofc Eric Talley – 51Kevin Mahoney – 61Lynn Murray – 62Jody Waters – 65

You can read more about the victims here.

