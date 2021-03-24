BEIJING – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 23, 2021 –
Forestry reform, health and medical reform and rural revitalization were the highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s second day of inspection visit to eastern China’s Fujian Province on Tuesday.
During a visit to the Shaxian District of Sanming City on Tuesday, Xi Jinping visited a scholarship to learn about local efforts to deepen forest tenure reform and a hospital to enforce it. learn more about the reform. system.
He also visited a village to inspect the work to promote rural revitalization.
“Lush mountains and clear waters are precious assets”
In the past, Chinese farmers have been excluded from collective forestry and shared few wood-based recipes. As a result, there was no incentive to protect the forests and theft of timber was rife.
To address these issues, Fujian Province initiated in 2003 the reform aimed at decentralizing the collective forest tenure system in favor of individual (domestic) management, which is also seen as the beginning of the new round of forest tenure reform. in China.
This echoes Xi Jinping’s instruction to develop forestry as an industry, while maintaining its ecological functions when working in Fujian.
Xi Jinping visited Sanming City 11 times while working in Fujian. During a trip to the city in June 2002, while governor of Fujian, the Chinese president stressed that environmental development was of utmost importance.
At the time, he said green mountains and clear waters might seem of little use, but in the long run, they’re valuable assets. Xi Jinping also called on local authorities to transform economic growth and avoid wasting resources and damaging the environment.
To carry out Xi Jinping’s instructions, local authorities investigated in more detail a number of reform measures, including measures to encourage farmers to transfer their forest land to forestry cooperatives and other operators, and to grant more loans to forestry companies to solve your financial problems.
The total value of forestry production reached 114.6 billion yuan in 2019 in Sanming. The city’s forest cover is expected to exceed 80% in 2020.
Progress in reforming the medical and health system
Xi Jinping also visited Shaxian General Hospital in Sanming City to learn more about the reform of the local medical and health system.
Shaxian General Hospital has jurisdiction over 12 basic hospitals and 128 expanded health centers in the village. Its implementation is also one of the measures to reform the local medical and health system.
The Chinese president paid close attention to the progress of reforming the country’s medical sector and praised Sanming’s medical advances in several important meetings.
At the 33rd meeting of the Central Leadership Group to Deepen General Reform on March 24, 2017, Xi Jinping praised Sanming’s experience in reforming the medical sector. He pointed out that the reform of the medical sector is on the right track and that it has produced clear results, encouraging the promotion of the practice of Sanming throughout the country.
Shaxian snacks and rural revitalization
The Chinese president often had burning hopes for the expansion of Shaxian snacks; So, on Tuesday, he traveled to the village of Yubang, famous for its Shaxian foods, to inspect work to promote rural revitalization in the area.
Coming from Shaxian, the famous Shaxian Snacks restaurant chain known for its pork wontons, pasta with peanut sauce and over 100 other delicacies with a local flavor.
Starting with a single stall in a street market, the chain now has more than 88,000 stores in China and 62 other countries and regions, generating substantial revenues of more than 50 billion yuan ($ 7.6 billion).
So far, the Shaxian Snacks brand has been approved by eight countries: Japan, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore and Australia. Shaxian Snacks stores have entered 62 countries, including the United States, Germany and Portugal. In three hours, New York’s first store sold, and Tokyo’s first store had sales of nearly $ 2,000 in five hours. Having dominated China, the chain now aims to reach an even bigger market and have a better future.
