Editors Guild urges PM Modi to put new digital media rules on hold

New Delhi, March 23 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India (EGI) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put new digital media rules on hold and criticized the three-tier mechanism to enforce the code of ‘ethical, claiming that it was “regressive” and would be “contrary to freedom of the press”.

On February 25, the government announced the 2021 Information Technology Rules (Guidelines for Digital Media Intermediaries and Codes of Ethics) under the Information and Technology Act 2000.

“Part III of the rules requires digital news media to establish a self-regulatory mechanism to resolve grievances raised by anyone and empower the government to remove, edit and block content posted by digital news media.

“We are aware of the challenges posed by the digital age and, as such, we recognize the need for self-regulation of digital news media. However, we are very concerned about the rules, which can fundamentally change the way in which Internet publishers and undermine press freedom in the country, “EGI said in a recent letter to Prime Minister Modi

The letter was also addressed to Union Jaw and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

According to the new rules, digital news media and OTT platforms must adhere to the code of ethics according to the rules that will be enforced by a three-level structure.

Level one includes self-regulation by publishers, level two includes self-regulation by a self-regulatory body of publishers, and level three will be central government oversight.

EGI said this oversight mechanism allows government officials to block, delete or modify information published by digital news media that “affects publishers ‘fundamental right to expression and the citizens’ right to express themselves. access different points of view, both guaranteed by article 19. of the Constitution “.

He said: “The concern here is the absolute decision-making power given to the executive, which will prevent digital news media and, therefore, the press as a whole from fulfilling its obligations as the fourth estate.

“The Guild urges the ministry to withdraw such an onerous and regressive regulatory mechanism, and to begin consultations to establish a more equitable system of self-regulation.”

Under the new rules, anyone can file a grievance and the publisher will have to respond within 15 days of receiving it.

The Guild has said that forcing publishers to respond to every complaint within as little as 15 days is “onerous”.

“This will again be against freedom of the press. The rules should have been accompanied by a form containing the details that the complainant should be required to provide, to file a complaint. From now on, editors may need to – to be spending resources to respond to incomplete, ill-intentioned and even anonymous complaints, ”he said.

The Guild said the rules were announced and notified the same day and that the Union government did not consult any stakeholders, including EGI, when drafting the rules.

“Consultation prior to notification of any rule ensures that stakeholder concerns are addressed prior to rule notification and that no stakeholder is disproportionately affected.” In this case, consultation was essential as this is the first time the government has regulated news publishers. and news and online content.

“In view of the concerns raised above, we call on you to put the rules on hold and undertake meaningful consultations with all stakeholders,” he said. PTI AG NSD NSD

