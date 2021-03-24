Australia’s climate policies are not ambitious enough for a summit invitation, Boris Johnson tells Scott Morrison | Scott Morrison

Boris Johnson told Scott Morrison that Australia was denied a speech at a leaders’ summit on climate ambition in December because his government failed to make ambitious commitments to address the climate crisis.

As a sign of growing international pressure on the climate, the British Prime Minister also said he expected Australia to set a timetable this year to meet net zero greenhouse gas emissions and increase its emissions. short-term commitments, actions that the Morrison government continues to resist.

The comments were included in a letter dated December 8, four days before the summit, which was tabled during a Senate Estimates hearing in Canberra on Monday evening.

Johnson said Britain’s chairman of the next major climate summit in Glasgow, Alok Sharma, told Australia’s emissions reduction minister Angus Taylor why Morrison had not been given a speech.

You will understand that we have tried to set the bar high for this summit to encourage countries to make ambitious commitments, he wrote.

Morrison was embarrassed by the summit’s rejection, having told Australia’s parliament earlier that he would use his appearance to correct false truths about his government’s often-criticized record on reducing emissions.

The summit was hosted by the UK, France and the United Nations. Diplomatic sources said the French, in particular, believed Morrison should not be given a slot because he did not meet any of the four criteria that had been set for countries to be allowed to speak.

As reported by the Guardian, organizers previously wrote to national leaders saying slots would only be given to leaders who set stronger 2030 targets to reduce emissions, announced a long-term strategy to achieve zero emissions. net, have initiated new financial support for development. countries or had ambitious plans and policies to adapt to the locked-in impacts of climate change. They had warned that there would be no room for general statements.

Morrison reportedly wanted to use the summit to say that Australia no longer expected to use controversial carry-over credits to meet its 2030 emissions target. He ended up making a similar statement at an event online with Pacific leaders that week.

Australia’s plan to use the credits was diplomatically controversial, and other countries did not see the commitment to potentially abandon it as an ambitious step. Dozens of countries opposed their use at the last major climate summit in Madrid on the grounds that they do not represent further emission reductions. A former French environment minister, Laurence Tubiana, said she suggested Australia cheated the Paris agreement.

Letter from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photograph: Australian Parliament

In his letter, Johnson said he was very happy with the UK-Australia climate cooperation, including progress on a cleantech partnership.

He said he welcomed Morrisons’ personal commitment to net zero emissions, adding: I look forward to Australia establishing a time bound commitment and ambitious nationally determined contribution. [short-term commitment] Next year [2021].

Johnson said he recognizes how complex these issues are nationally, a reference to the division within the government of the Australian coalition to act on the climate crisis and Morrisons’ self-interest in this matter.

It is also impressive that Australia has exceeded its previous target; keeping our promises is as important as keeping them, he wrote.

The last reference was to Australia, which was meeting and exceeding the targets it had set itself under the previous Kyoto Protocol.

These targets were an 8% increase in emissions between 1990 and 2012 and a 5% reduction between 2000 and 2020. Neither reflected what scientific advice deemed necessary for Australia to play its role. in solving the problem, but the Morrison government backed it up. showed that the country has a track record of honoring commitments, while other countries have not.

Australia faces increasing pressure to set a target of net zero emissions by 2050. More than 100 countries have set this target, and it is supported by Australian state governments and many business leaders. and communities. Morrison only said he wanted to reach net zero as soon as possible, and preferably by 2050.

While the 2050 target remains a point of contention, Britain and the United States are increasingly working to encourage countries to set more ambitious 2030 goals ahead of the Glasgow conference, known as the name of COP26.

US President Joe Biden is organizing a summit of leaders of major economies on April 22 to build momentum, and has promised to unveil an ambitious goal for 2030 beforehand.

Britain and the European Union last year set reduction targets of 68% and 55% by 2030 from 1990 emission levels respectively. Canada and Japan are expected to set new targets for 2030 before a G7 meeting in Cornwall in June.

The British hosts invited the leaders of Australia, India and South Korea to join all sessions of the G7 summit, in part with the aim of pushing them to do more on the climate.

Australia’s emissions target for 2030 is a reduction of 26-28% below 2005 levels. Scientists and analysts have calculated that the target would have to be roughly doubled if Australia were to play its part. role in the context of an overall goal of net zero.