Two Saudi companies reportedly started production of Turkish-made Karayel drones





Have Turkey and Saudi Arabia finally corrected their past differences? As a sign of restoring their ties, two Saudi defense manufacturers have reportedly started co-producing the Turkish-made Karayel-SU tactical drone. The two companies, Intra Defense Technologies and Advanced Electronics Company, are developing the medium-altitude, long-endurance drone under license from Ankara-based defense company Vestel Savunma, according to DefenseNews. EurAsian Times could not independently confirm the information. Karayel is a surveillance, reconnaissance and combat UAV system designed and developed by Vestel for the Turkish armed forces. After the co-production, Karayel drones will be renamed "Haboob" in Saudi Arabia. On March 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that there was a Saudi demand for Turkish armed drones, without giving details.Turkey has made efforts to reestablish ties with regional rivals in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. Relations between Ankara and Riyadh hit a low point when Turkey backed Qatar in its 2017 dispute with Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Arab coalition, including Egypt. The Karayel-SU drone The drone was designed and manufactured in accordance with the NATO airworthiness standard "STANAG 4671". NATO Standard Agreement 4671 allows military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to operate in the airspace of other NATO members. The drone uses two rocket systems and is equipped with MAM-C and MAM-L intelligent micro-munitions. Both weapons are produced by the Turkish state-controlled missile maker Roketsan. The Karayel, which has a 97 horsepower engine, features a new triple redundant distributed avionics architecture, which provides protection against all kinds of "uncontrolled collisions". A company official saidDefense NewsAdvanced Electronics Company (AEC) will supply electronic parts for the drones and Vestal will supply essential and critical components for the aircraft. The official further said that Saudi Arabia is also keen to buy an unknown batch of Karayel-SU drones off the shelf. The deal has its origins in the 2017 Dubai Airshow, where Saudi Arabia has shown its willingness to both direct purchase and co-production of drones. Karayel-SU drones can fly for up to 20 hours at an altitude of 18,000 feet and for eight hours with a payload of 120 kg. They can fly at speeds of 60 to 80 knots at a ranger of up to 150 kilometers. According to reports, the drone co-production program is to build a batch of 40 Karayel-SU drones between 2021 and 2025. The drones were designed entirely by Turkish engineers, and many of its subcomponents and software, including the flight mission computer, were developed locally. This was done so that any change of aircraft or integration of new payloads could be done quickly. Drones can survive in adverse weather conditions. They also have the defrost system, which automatically detects the icing conditions and activates.

