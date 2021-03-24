Tensions between government bureaucracy and bureaucracy are fraught with tension





ISLAMABAD:

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar blamed bureaucracy for ignoring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives to undertake community projects recommended by parliamentarians amid global low development spending which represent only 42% of the budget.

An overwhelming majority of the Prime Minister’s directives remain buried in the files of the Ministry of Planning, revealed the proceedings of a meeting chaired by the minister recently.

Not only that, this year’s public sector development program also faces significant implementation challenges, the sources said.

Ministries remain unable to use funds that the planning ministry has already authorized, even for crucial projects such as Covid, Diamer-Basha Dam, Greater Karachi Water Supply System, Canal Project of Kacchi and the Naulong dam project.

Umar showed his displeasure at ignoring directives Prime Minister Imran Khan issued to start the process on the projects recommended by parliamentarians, the sources said.

“Umar dared to say that if there had been another prime minister, the bureaucracy could not have found the courage to disregard the directives,” a senior official told The Express Tribune.

“An elected representative can better identify development needs, based on feedback from the constituency,” Umar said speaking to The Express Tribune.

He said all of these guidelines go through a normal process of approval and review. Before coming to power, the PTI was opposed to projects being launched on the basis of political considerations.

Umar is not the only person in Imran Khan’s cabinet who has problems with the functioning of the bureaucracy. Even Prime Minister Imran Khan suspects that the bureaucracy has deliberately let down the PTI government.

At a recent cabinet meeting, the prime minister said he had come to the conclusion that the bureaucracy was failing his government “by intention,” a cabinet member confirmed to the Express Tribune.

Where the cabinet has complaints about bureaucracy, officials also seem unhappy with the PTI government.

“It does the PTI honor that public servants are judged on pro-PML-N and pro-PTI criteria,” one of the top federal secretaries said, speaking to The Express Tribune.

The sources said Umar decided to look into low spending issues despite higher releases and the ruling party’s development priorities in the remainder of the period with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Cabinet.

Umar asked his ministry to submit details on all of the directives issued by the prime minister and how many were still pending.

The projects are included in the development program either on the recommendations of the ministries concerned, or on the proposals made by parliamentarians.

However, the PTI government, like its predecessor, developed a parallel structure to approve politically motivated projects.

A committee headed by Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak approves politically motivated projects, which are not monitored according to established procedures.

Umar reviewed the 2020-21 PSDP and the PSDP projects of all ministries and divisions were discussed in detail during the review exercise, the planning ministry said on Tuesday.

The minister asked the planning division to work with the ministries to ensure that they make full use of their funds, he added.

He also said that additional funds should be allocated to rapid progress in order to facilitate their early completion. To this end, the planning division should encourage and facilitate re-appropriations to and from different projects.

Low expenses

For the current fiscal year, the government allocated 650 billion rupees for development spending, but the actual money that was spent was barely 270 billion rupees or 42%, according to the sources.

The planning ministry had authorized Rs 479 billion to be spent this fiscal year. The sources said Asad Umar would raise this issue with the cabinet.

The Power division has so far spent only 1.2 billion rupees against its annual allocation of 12 billion rupees. The Home Office spent 2.3 billion rupees against an annual allocation of 14.8 billion rupees and the planning ministry could also only spend 6.1 billion rupees against 27.1 billion rupees annual budget.

The expenditure of the Ministry of Housing amounted to 1.7 billion rupees against a budget of 9.6 billion rupees. The national health ministry could also only spend 2.6 billion rupees against its budget of 11.8 billion rupees.

The Ministry of Water Resources performed poorly, spending Rs 18 billion against an allocation of Rs 66 billion. The Rs 70 billion Covid program has gone completely unused.

There is no use for Rs 6 billion for the Pakistan Railways ML-I project. Expenditure under the Diamer-Basha Dam project was only 1.3 billion rupees against 16 billion rupees of the annual budget. Only 321 million rupees were used for the Lowari road tunnel project against an annual allocation of 2 billion rupees.

Some departments had requested additional funds and authorization to reallocate funds. NDMA asked for 29 billion rupees, the Ministry of Education (4 billion rupees), the Ministry of Climate Change (6 billion rupees) and the Ministry of Water Resources, 9 billion rupees.

The minister ordered to release 40 billion rupees to the ministries in the coming weeks.

The minister also ordered that provincial governments can be called upon to expedite the finalization of health care upgrade programs so that available financial resources committed under the Covid program can be transferred to them.

The minister stressed that the available financial resources should be fully used by the projects, said the Ministry of Planning.

