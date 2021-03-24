When PM Modis’ announcement of the lockdown made your back tremble – A look back | News

Going back in time and looking at the past year, the first thing that comes to my mind are the disturbing images and countless stories of pain and suffering of millions of Indians, their fear and anxiety, their anger and frustration, their difficulties. and fight to survive in a new world completely dominated by the coronavirus which has been responsible for millions of deaths around the world.

On March 24, 2021, the 21-day national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unprecedented drastic step to break the chain of infections caused by the COVID-19 virus, will end one year.

I still remember not being home when the Prime Minister suddenly appeared on national television around 8 p.m. on March 24 last year and, without warning, announced that a three-week nationwide lockdown would be imposed to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

There was a medical emergency with one of my close relatives and I had gone to see him in a hospital in Saket. The doctors had just transferred my relative to a private ward after his four hour surgery and we were there to take care of him, completely unaware of what had happened in between.

After almost half an hour, when we got out to go home at around 9pm, we saw chaotic scenes and people running badly and cell phones ringing.

I also checked mine and noticed that there were several missed calls. Arriving at reception, we saw people hooking up to the big TV there and watching the televised broadcast of PM Modis’ lockdown announcement that was due to go into effect from midnight to fight the deadly disease.

After sensing the situation I was numb, panicked for a few seconds … I had goose bumps an unknown fear had crept into my mind what’s going to happen now, how are we going to handle this situation what will I do if this happens. the milk, the drugs, there were so many questions …

My cell phone kept ringing … my parents who live in Allahabad, my wife at home, my younger brothers who live abroad called me continuously. Of course, they were all worried.

I checked the time. it was 9:30 p.m. I called my wife the first thing I did at that time – and assured her I was on my way home and asked her to tell family members not to to worry. Then I rushed to an ATM near the hospital to withdraw money, thinking a little extra cash would be good in these times.

There was a long line in front of the ATM and some 10-15 strange people were waiting for me too. Probably, they were all driven by the same human psychology of piling up money and other essentials to deal with the unforeseen situation.

In turn, I took out almost 15,000 rupees and rented a car to go home. As I arrived near my apartment in Patparganj, I thought about buying sachets of milk. Upon arriving at the nearest Mother Dairy booth, I saw a serpentine queue of people lined up to purchase milk and other essentials.

I witnessed a similar situation outside the Safal store right next to the Mother Dairy booth where many people from neighboring companies had gathered to buy groceries and other items.

Obviously, PM Modis’ sudden announcement had started to show its cascading effect on the minds of distraught people and they were trying to store as much as possible. Although in his announcement, the PM urged people not to panic and assured the supply of essential items would continue, but who cares.

To my surprise, I saw the crowds swell at both outlets in no time at all as people knew there were only a few hours left before the lockdown went into effect. The early risers were able to buy more than they needed and soon both stores ran out of stock.

Fortunately, I had managed to buy five packs of milk by then and rushed to my apartment. As I opened the door, my wife greeted me with a barrage of questions. In my absence, she had long conversations with our parents and neighbors about the emerging situation and concerns about the increase in coronavirus cases.

My kids, one in 6th grade and the other in 3rd grade, also seemed puzzled as to what this lockdown meant to them, why couldn’t they get out and, more importantly, how would they limit themselves to the four walls. from their apartment for 21 years. days.

Maybe it was a tough night for everyone, that’s for sure. I was also restless. Until I fell asleep, there was a continuous whirlpool in my mind. I kept reassuring myself that there was an adequate ration at home, enough money, a bottle of LPG running in the kitchen and one in reserve, long enough to last over 21 days, and drugs, etc.

The next day, the first day of a nationwide lockdown in India – was quite unusual, there was not much activity outside, vehicles were off the roads, trains stopped, streets were empty , the city looked calm, and the entire nation had come to a practically stop. As if time had literally stopped.

As the day wore on, news channels showed footage showing police officers strictly enforcing the lockdown, as well as the confusion and widespread chaos that restrictions on the lockdown had created across the country.

Slowly as the days and months went by, the government released a series of measures, new restrictions, SoPs with more emphasis on social distancing and the use of masks, all aimed at breaking the chain of infections in the COVID-19 and prevent more deaths.

Working from home, digital payments and online learning for kids had by then become a new culture and we had all learned to embrace this new normal brought on by the pandemic.

Although India, compared to other countries, has performed quite well so far given its population of over 1.3 billion, and the government’s response and management of the The COVID-19 crisis has garnered praise around the world, nor has it assessed the true consequences. of the cruel and heartless implementation of the foreclosure by the majority of Indians, especially the poor who have paid a huge price.

The lockdown and other preventative measures taken by the government were imperative, but they were not effective and sufficient to end the coronavirus crisis, which is evident from the fact that there have been at least 11,514,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India as of March 20. , 2021.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, at least 159,370 Indians have lost their lives to the virus so far.

Despite the world’s largest mass vaccination campaign – launched by the government, there is still a long way to go. The global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and the virus appears to be making a comeback in one form or another despite several bold preventative measures taken by governments.

The frequent announcement of nighttime curfews and lockdowns in some states, the one-by-one closure of schools and colleges, shopping malls, movie theaters and public places further indicates that a third wave of the coronavirus started in the country.

While several vaccines, including the two developed at home, have given new hope that this major health emergency will end soon, a holistic approach to tackling the COVID-19 crisis is needed.

While the government needs to be more resilient to deal with the pandemic, it also needs to address the circumstances and factors that may make a certain portion of the population the most vulnerable. As individuals, we must understand that the only one we can protect against the virus and the fight against the coronavirus is not the sole responsibility of governments. The collective fight of its humanities against the deadly virus.