From sale to flight

child of the Muslim League, I was made to believe that the leaders of the Red Shirts were pro Indian and anti-Pakistani. Although my father never approved of their policy, he always appreciated their steadfastness towards their ideals and beliefs. While he complained about his fellow Leagues who changed sides and loyalty, he praised leaders like Abdul Wali Khan and his father, the legendary Ghaffar or Bacha Khan.

As my political leanings were left of the center, while the Muslim League was a centrist party which at one point had a “left wing” led by Mian Ifthikaruddin, I was drawn to progressive parties; PPP and NAP (National Awami Party). Then came the opportunity to meet Wali Khan when he was elected leader of the opposition against the popular Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

It was in 1974-75, I was appointed editor-in-chief of our departmental magazine called “Technico”. I decided to interview Wali Khan on educational policy. There was resistance from the university, but I went ahead and met him in Lahore. He was staying on Upper Mall at the residence of Kaswar Gardezi Sahib who was president of his party in the Punjab.

As we discussed several issues, what struck me was his statement that “we do not sell or run away” (Nay biktay hain aur na baghtay hain). I wanted to talk to a “Rock”. He had serious eye problems. One of his eyes had been destroyed in prison, while the other was also strained. His command of the language and of the problems was excellent. Regarding Bhutto’s foreign policy, he remarked: “We run with the hare and hunt with the dogs”.

When Bhutto decided on military action in Balochistan in 1975, he removed the NAP governments in both provinces (NWFP, Balochistan). Wali Khan was arrested to stand trial for sedition in the Hyderabad court case. He stood firm and boldly faced the accusations.

His wife Nasim Wali Khan organized the workers under a new political group called the National Awami Party (ANP) which is now led by Asfandyar Wali who happens to be the son-in-law of Begum Nasim Wali and is certainly not the chip of the same block. After the fall of Bhutto in July 1977, Wali Khan was released and the charges against him were withdrawn by the usurper.

Since then, the legislature we elect and then support has been mostly made up of compromised individuals who apply virtually no meaningful legislation. Tables rotate between the outdoor show of hands and the secret voting room. One way or another, Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senator from Balochistan has been at the center of this power play.

Zardari Sahib preferred him to his own party, the faithful comrade Raza Rabbani. Once elected president, he had to obey his benefactor, but Islamabad has its own dynamic. Despite his common Baluchi roots with President Sanjrani, Zardari, the master manipulator, has decided to retire him.

Our ruthless lawmakers are unable to take a stand. The Wali Khan doctrine no longer holds, not even for its own party. Wali Khan turned out to be Bacha Khan’s legendary “Shaheen Bacha”, but his own son decided to break with this principled approach.

In the Senate contest between Yousaf Raza Gillani and Dr. Hafeez Sheikh, wealth prevailed. Imran Khan insisted on a show of hands instead of the secret ballot as he received real-time information about the bags of money being prepared. In the ruthless underworld anything can happen, there are circles within circles. A show of hands could have made a real difference, but it’s all about victory and advantage.

The 1970 election race was free and fair; the elect were mostly pure ideologues who wanted to make a difference. Today I received a copy on my WhatsApp of the first national ID card issued to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in July 1973.

It was a master stroke towards the emancipation of the masses. Today Pakistan has one of the best fully computerized citizen data systems with the National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA). Then came the 1973 unanimous constitution in August, which continues to maintain the unity of the federation despite several ungodly assaults.

The performance of lawmakers was exceptional, the speeches given by both sides were brilliant. Business was conducted very seriously. Foreign policy was Bhutto’s strong point; sometimes he tried to solve internal problems by external pressure. After one of his overseas tours, he roared in the assembly and tried to blame the opposition for straining relations with a neighboring country. The Leader of the Opposition stood firm by saying: “Mr. Bhutto, stop telling lies about me and I will stop telling the truth about you”, there was thunderous applause.

In order to get rid of the scoundrels, electoral reforms are needed, followed by free and fair elections. There is a famous saying: “If you feed peanuts you get monkeys”.

This “monkey business” must end to revive the legislatures as they were before the Dark Ages. Legislative power is the centerpiece of democracy – in the land of the pure, it is essential that its purity be restored. Since July 1977, no serious effort has been made to build the nation. When Bhutto revived the nuclear program, he told the nation; “We will build the bomb even if we have to eat grass.”

Now that we have our own device, it is time to focus on the poor in the Islamic Republic who have been kept away from green pastures for too long. It is time to get rid of this political leadership that seems to be for sale. We may need to give them safe passage to end this era of deception and lies that will be our tribute to the credible leaders who ruled both sides of the Seventies House that established democracy for all time. to come up.

Dr Farid A Malik

The author is the former president of the Pakistan Science Foundation, email: [email protected]

