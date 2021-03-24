Guyana, Bhutan Thank PM Modi for Covishield Vaccines Made in India





Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people for donating 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. India had sent vaccines against AstraZenecas Covishield to Guyana earlier this month, which were handed over to the country’s Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, by Indian High Commissioner KJ Srinivasa. The Indian Embassy in Guyana recently shared a video online, in which President Irfaan Ali can be heard thanking Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people for their generosity. Prime Minister Modi has shown great responsibility through his own handling of the COVID pandemic, not only for India but around the world. Guyana is not the only country to benefit from India’s kindness. And it’s not just a matter of kindness, it’s a responsibility India has taken on in ensuring that disadvantaged developing countries have access to vaccines as well. On behalf of the Guyanese people, we are grateful to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people, President Irfaan Ali said in a video message. Earlier, Bhutan’s Foreign Minister and the country’s Minister of Health spoke at an event at the Indian Embassy in Thimphu, where they thanked the Indian people and Prime Minister Modi for have sent 400,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. Bhutanese Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji said his government can now launch the nationwide vaccination program with the additional batch of vaccines injected by India under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. “Guided by his Neighborhood First Policy and PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabha Vikas’, Sabka Vishwas’ India has played a leadership role in the region and beyond, particularly in the ‘time of Covid-19, “said FM Dorji. Indian Initiative Vaccine Maitri India has been praised around the world for its Vaccine Maitri program which aims to help low- and middle-income countries amid the global pandemic. So far, India has exported the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and Bharat Biotech’s indigenous vaccine to more than 29 countries and will provide vaccine doses to 49 more countries in the coming days. Both vaccines are already circulating in India, with older people receiving the vaccines in the second phase of the vaccination campaign. (Image credit: IndiainGuyana / IndiainBhutan / Facebook / Twitter)







