Boris Johnson faces grids today over pandemic management

Boris Johnson is expected to be toasted today by senior MPs on his handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic after admitting that the events of last year would live with him for the rest of his life.

The Prime Minister will spend Wednesday afternoon in front of the Liaison Committee, made up of the chairmen of the House of Commons select committees, in which he will be asked about his response to the coronavirus after the UK marked the anniversary of the first lockdown -out national.

The session will take place after Mr Johnsons ‘weekly fight with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer over Prime Ministers’ Questions in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson, acknowledging that there were a lot of things we wish we did differently at the start of the pandemic, said the past 12 months had been a painful time.

He said at a Downing Street press conference: I certainly think this is something we will all remember and deal with in different ways, certainly in my case, for as long as I live.

It was an extraordinary moment in our history, a deeply difficult and distressing period.

Labor shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said there had been a litany of mistakes on Mr Johnson’s part during the crisis and lessons needed to be learned.

The comments came after a day of mourning on Tuesday for those who had lost their lives during the pandemic.

Citizens of the United Kingdom took part in a minute of silence to remember the victims of Covid-19, with MPs and peers from both Houses of Parliament and ministers from decentralized countries marking the anniversary at noon, while the NHS and social workers also joined the pause for reflection. .

The Queen reflected on the grief and loss felt by so many as she paid tribute to the service of health and care workers in a message to St Bartholomews Hospital, where the Duke of Edinburgh underwent heart surgery.



Loading video Video unavailable Click to play

Press to play The video will play automatically soon 8 To cancel Play now

Mr Johnson confirmed that a mount and a permanent memorial would be built in memory of those who had died.

New figures from the Bureau of National Statistics showed that a total of 149,117 people had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificates since the start of the pandemic.

The government said 112 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total for that metric to 126,284.

The Prime Minister said the country was step by step, jab by jab, on the path to claiming our freedoms, with 28.3 million people receiving the first dose of a vaccine until March 22.

After Tuesday’s press conference, a source confirmed to the PA News Agency that Mr Johnson told Tory MPs that capitalism and greed were behind the success of the UK vaccination campaign , in comments first reported by The Sun.

However, the leader of the Conservative Party is said to have repeatedly asked those who at the 1922 committee meeting were backbenchers to forget that he was using the term while praising AstraZeneca for having provided the Oxford vaccine at cost.

Meanwhile, a Telegraph report suggested that a rollout of vaccines for children could begin as early as August.

The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said no decision had been taken on whether to offer vaccines to children.

Currently, only children at very high risk of severe infection are offered a vaccine, a policy based on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI).

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: Although clinical trials are underway to test the effectiveness and safety of Covid-19 vaccines in children and young adults, these trials are not yet complete.

We will be guided by the advice of our experts on these matters, including the independent JCVI.

The vaccination campaign was renewed amid warnings of another wave of coronavirus cases in the summer.

After the Prime Minister said this week that a third wave of construction cases in Europe could fail on our shores, Professor Calum Semple, a member of the government’s science advisory group for emergencies, said that even with a rate of vaccination high in Britain, there is a likelihood of a third wave in July and August, when we unblock society.

Mr Johnson said the rise in cases in Europe meant summer vacations abroad certainly seemed difficult.