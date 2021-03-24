Politics
Arab-Israel has reset the reflection of geopolitical reality targeting Iran, former US NSA John Bolton told WION World Summit, World News
The resetting of ties between Israel and major Arab states is a reflection of the changing geostrategic tectonic plates in West Asia, with Iran being the main focus, former US national security adviser John said on Wednesday. Bolton at the WION World Summit in Dubai.
Recognition of Israel, the exchange of full diplomatic relations between the UAE and Bahrain, and expectations that Sudan and Morocco will follow suit, portend that other Gulf Arab countries will extend full diplomatic relations with Israel. , he said in the summit’s opening speech. .
The rationale for this change is the appreciation between the Gulf Arab states and Israel that the main threat to regional peace and security is not Israel, it is Iran, he said.
Their perception of this threat sparked not only the official diplomatic exchange, but an intensification of political, military and intelligence cooperation, all designed to protect not only against the Iranian nuclear threat, but also its ballistic missile program, support terrorism in the region and beyond, and its deployment of conventional military forces across Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.
This is a growing, continuing and expanding cooperation, he said at the session titled “Peace Accords and the Shifting Sands of West Asia”.
It also offers enormous opportunities, not only militarily and politically, but economically as well, with the junction of Gulf oil revenues with Israeli technology potentially being very important.
He stressed that the potential for stability will also drive foreign investment into the region, making it not only a place where sovereign wealth funds invest around the world, but where more resources will be directed to the Gulf states themselves. themselves.
The unspoken question is whether the region’s oil and natural gas resources can be used for other purposes, such as in chemicals and plastics, to provide a continued supply of income to states that have those resources, Bolton said.
He also stressed the importance of guarding against the possibility that oil revenues decline and not be replaced and generate other economic activities.
Power play in the region
In his speech, Bolton briefly reviewed the ongoing power games in the region.
Other outside powers will play, or certainly aspire to play, an important role in the region. The United States, despite ongoing discussions about the pivot to Asia, must play the role of power. We are interested everywhere. We are interested in East Asia, South Asia, West Asia, it is not going to go away, he said.
But other countries have started to play an important role, and they could significantly disturb the waters of the Middle East, he warned.
Russia is already doing it. In recent years, it has strengthened its position in Syria, it is a substitute actor in the civil war of substitution in Libya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, continues to aspire to recreate Russian influence equivalent to that of the former Soviet Union in West Asia.
China, as an energy consumer, sees the Middle East as a source of much needed oil. This is a worrying aspect for countries in Southeast Asia and India as China attempts to establish hegemony.
And Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is presumably a regional country, is continuing neo-Ottoman impulses in Syria and the region, Bolton said.
He behaved in a manner contrary to his obligations to NATO, he said, adding that Turkey, with its role in the surrogate war in Libya, is playing a much larger role than by the past.
