Administration must respond to China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Senior officials in President Biden’s administration visited Alaska last week and met with Chinese officials who represented an emboldened Beijing with growing economic and political influence and new military strength. Nothing embodies such growing confidence and influence better than the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi Jinping’s iconic foreign policy effort and the largest global infrastructure venture ever.

The United States must approach strategic competition with China from a position of strength, and it can only do so with a comprehensive response to the Belt and Road Initiative. Such a response must focus on working with partners to provide an attractive and effective alternative, invest in critical US forces, and advance our national security interests in those member countries of the Belt and Road Initiative.

A closer look at the Belt and Road Initiative reveals that China has benefited from infrastructure projects by working to make countries dependent on Beijing for trade, finance and technology. It burdens countries with high debt and unsustainable megaprojects, leaving them far less able to demand decent work and environmental standards, and more vulnerable to pressure from Beijing. China has even focused on member countries with priority access to vaccines to bring them further into its orbit.

The Belt and Road initiative has filled a vacuum left by the United States and could tip the scales in the favor of American companies. While talking about a level playing field, Beijing has mobilized grants and loans that have enabled Chinese companies to secure nearly 90% of all contracts. The Belt and Road Initiative makes the fight against climate change more difficult. China has funded more than 240 coal-fired power plants for more than two dozen countries, creating a lock on a carbon-intensive future. China has secured access to overseas ports, while potentially jeopardizing the United States’ use of these essential logistics facilities in times of crisis and conflict.

While the United States must push back the wide range of Chinese actions that threaten American interests, unless it develops a coherent and strategic response to the Belt and Road Initiative, it is endangering the world where Beijing will increasingly serve as the world’s trade and business hub, with China unafraid to exert its own economic influence over the political decisions of all its Belt and Road Initiative partners.

As a new working group of the Council for External Relations report exposes, the United States has a major interest in adopting a strategy that puts pressure on China to change its practices and offer an effective alternative to the Belt and Road Initiative that promotes sustainable infrastructure, meets high environmental and anti-corruption standards. , ensures that our American companies can operate on a level playing field and helps countries maintain their strategic autonomy and political positions.

The priority is to build on our historic strengths by increasing funding for research and development at the national level. According to its plans, Chinese research and development spending will increase by 7% per year. We need to update immigration and visa policies to attract and retain the world’s best talent in critical technology. We need to support our businesses with development finance while encouraging and facilitating greater private and public participation in the standardization processes that have enabled Beijing to write the rules for its technology agenda.

To offset the negative economic impacts of the Belt and Road Initiative, we must lead a global effort to promote adherence to high standards in lending, transparency and the environment. We need to offer those countries considering negotiating with Beijing strong technical support, so that they can discern the real costs of the offers on the table as well as other options. We cannot respond sufficiently to the Belt and Road Initiative alone. The United States has no real alternative to offer by high-speed train or 5G. We need to work with our allies and create partnerships between the public and private sectors to find options that are available now.

We need to work with like-minded countries to pressure China to meet its commitment to a green agenda and adhere to international standards. We should also implement trade agreements where our presence translates into better competitive opportunities for US businesses and trade rules with high standards. We must join with our fellow World Bank members in revitalizing the institution so that the United States can take the lead in providing sustainable infrastructure throughout the developing world.

We need a smart and responsive response to the Belt and Road Initiative that takes into account the risks and builds on our strengths of innovative companies, robust financial markets, renowned research institutions and vital alliances to provide the alternative where we can grow back where we need to. . As the administration engages with China, it must do so from a place of power. A response to the Belt and Road initiative marks the first step.

Jacob Lew was a former United States Secretary of the Treasury who is now a Managing Partner of Lindsay Goldberg and also a Visiting Professor in the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. Gary Roughead was the former Chief of Operations of the United States Navy and is now a Military Fellow of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. They chaired the China Foreign Relations Council working group.