President Jokowi does not pretend not to know about rice imports, take a decisive position!





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Paramadina University political observer Ahmad Khoirul Umam said President Joko Widodo should not remain silent about his subordinates who are controversial about rice imports. According to him, the president Jokowi who oversees ministers who are in conflict over rice imports, should be able to take a firm stand to stop the rice import plan if they are truly on the side of the farmers and the community. “The president must be firm. It was no good pretending to ignore what your subordinates were doing in your circle of power. The president should react quickly, not just silence the controversy over import policies that are clearly not helpful to peasants, ”Umam told Kompas.com. Read also: The government is invited to determine an attitude regarding the rice import policy

He felt that Jokowi seemed reluctant to confront the elite forces in the power circle who profit from rice imports. Umam also regretted Jokowi’s slow attitude to respond to rice imports and only took action when his political stance was cornered. According to him, now people, especially farmers, need Jokowi’s affirmation to immediately stop the rice import plan. Umam said that if they don’t immediately stop the rice import plan, the public will actually think Jokowi’s campaign promise for food self-sufficiency is just a fiction. “In other words, political promises on food sovereignty, self-reliance on their own feet, all of this is nothing more than meaningless political jargon,” Umam said. Also read: Trade minister promises to resign if rice import policy is wrong Previously, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said the government should import rice to maintain national rice stocks and stabilize prices. Although it is predicted that there will be an increase in rice production from January to April 2021, Lutfi said this was only a forecast. According to Lutfi, rice production could increase or decrease further given recent high rainfall conditions in a number of parts of Indonesia.

However, Bulog’s senior manager, Budi Waseso, opposed the rice import plan. According to Buwas, as it is usually called, Bulog currently maintains stocks of imported rice from last year and it has not been fully distributed to the public.

