Vaccine importer Sputnik V Covid threatens Pakistan if desired price is not set soon





KARACHI: Russian vaccine exporter Sputnik V Covid-19 threatened Pakistan on Tuesday to “re-export” the 50,000 doses if the price the company wants is not set soon by the government. “AGP Limited, which imported the 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, threatened to re-export the shipment if the desired price was not set by the government. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) drug prices committee recommended Rs 8,449 for two doses of vaccine, which is not acceptable to the importer, “a federal government official told Geo.tv under on condition of anonymity. The importer also said selling the shipment to another country was “an option if an appropriate price is not set” for their product. According to Geo.tv, the official argued that when the “verbal communication”, the importer had threatened to have the opportunity to re-export it or sell it to another country if an appropriate rate, as according to the government’s formula of 40 percent in addition to the cost of landing the product, is not applied when setting the price. ”The government is already severely criticized for the price recommended by the DRAP pricing committee. t Pakistani Rs 8,449. It was calculated on the basis of a cost d landing $ 30, but people compare it to the cost of the vac Russian cin in India and criticize the government for setting a higher price compared to the neighboring country, ”the official added. On the other hand, AGP Limited officials said they had the “option of re-exporting” the shipment or selling it to another country where they were “assured” that they would get a price “extra. of their landing cost in Pakistan. “, Geo.tv reported.” The government price of Rs 8,449 is not affordable for us because in addition to the cost of landing there is a distributor margin, storage and transportation costs, and hospitals and institutions will also take their service charges, “an official said Previously, the federal government asked the DRAP pricing committee to” reconsider and re-evaluate “the maximum retail price ( MRP) doses of Sputnik V vaccine after AGP Limited expressed dissatisfaction with the price re recommended by the regulator. Government officials had previously said that AGP wanted a retail price of between 12,500 and 13,000 rupees for two doses of their vaccine depending on the cost of landing, the cost of transportation, cold storage and shipping. other expenses, reported Geo.tv. Pakistan has reported 633,741 cases to date. 13,935 people have died from the infection in the country. Pakistan last week imposed a comprehensive travel ban from 12 countries, including South Africa, Rwanda and Tanzania, in a bid to curb the surge in coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos