Jhoni Allen’s replacement must pass Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Vice-President of the House of Representatives Sufmi Dasco Ahmadstated that the Interim Replacement Process (PAW) of DPR members of the Democratic Party faction Jhoni Allen Marbuncannot be done in record time. According to him, there is an administrative process between agencies / institutions up to President Joko Widodo before the PAW is carried out. “The PAW process is not just in the DPR. Once the letter is received it must be executed in all administrations, both KPU, Secretary of State, President and then back to DPR, usually it cannot be done quickly, ”he said. Dasco told reporters at the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta (24/3) on Wednesday.

He also admitted that he had not examined the extent of Jhoni’s PAW mechanism. However, Dasco admitted that the Democratic Party faction sent a letter from PAW Jhoni as a member of the Indonesian Parliament for the period 2019-2024. “What I do know is that the democratic faction included the process,” said PDP party chairman Gerindra. Previously, DPR RI Democratic Party faction secretary Marwan Cik Asan revealed the reason why Jhoni’s replacement as a DPR member for the period 2019-2024 so far has not been installed. . He explained that his party had submitted a letter of dismissal from Jhoni to the leadership of the DPR. But according to him, the dismissal process could not be completed because Jhoni continued the dismissal process as a Democratic Party cadre in the Jakarta Central District Court. “But maybe something is still being held in the leadership because Jhoni Allen is suing in court, because in the MD3 law, I forgot which article if there was a lawsuit, the letter did not been forwarded until an inkracht decision has been made, “explained Marwan, Tuesday (23/3). In addition, he revealed, his party had prepared a replacement figure for Jhoni to sit as a member of the DPR. However, Marwan reiterated that the PAW process could not be carried out because his party had not received the Presidential Decree (SK) regarding Jhoni’s dismissal. In the internal chaos of the party wearing the Star of Mercy, Jhoni is known to be one of the initiators of the Democratic Party (KLB) Extraordinary Congress in Deli Serdang. This forum has been described as an attempted coup against the leadership of the President of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). Due to the incident, the Democratic Party faction of the DPR RI officially sent a letter of dismissal of Jhoni as a member of the DPR RI for the period 2019-2024. (mts / taken)



