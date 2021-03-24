How to engage with China on its treatment of Uyghurs

Connect with us

Nations around the world should be commended for continuing to pressure China to treat ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

In February 2021, the Canadian House of Commons unanimously approved a motion calling the treatment of Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority, genocide. The motion makes Canada the second country after the United States to adopt the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act in June 2020 to openly signal to China through legislative process that its treatment of Uyghurs is a gross violation of human rights.

It also follows repeated calls from members of the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance to complete the arbitrary detentions and the mass internment Uyghurs.

Chinese officials have answered negatively to this pressure, especially in the current environment of growing nationalism under Xi Jinping. They have repeatedly claimed that the situation in Xinjiang is internal matter it does not concern other nations.

The absence of a meaningful bilateral dialogue with China on this issue is not surprising. Critics have generally used a rights-based approach engage with China on its treatment of ethnic minorities. While it is undoubtedly important to pursue a rights-based approach, although its effectiveness is questionable there is an alternative.

Best practices

Other countries could present best / worst practices for dealing with racialized minorities and improving inter-ethnic integration based on their own experiences.

The scientific evidence suggests ethnic unrest has become a persistent and serious problem in China. Since the early 2000s, it has periodically manifested itself in outbreaks of violence, from Beijing in Xinjiang, claiming the lives of hundreds and injuring thousands. China is currently struggling internally over how to deal with ethnic minority unrest.

The response of the Chinese states has been a securitization policy with the using a sophisticated and expensive mass surveillance system. Unlike many other countries, China has mistakenly adopted a securitization strategy unique to Xinjiang without the proper institutional checks and balances.

The end result is repression on the basic elements of Uyghur identity, including language and religious practices. This naturally created significant resentment among Uyghurs and increased the ethnic consciousness of the group. Combined with a lower socioeconomic status than the majority Han Chinese, this could lead to growing radicalization in the future, according to a working paper on the situation.

Uyghurs hold banners in protest against China.
Members of the Uyghur community living in Turkey hold banners in protest against China in February 2021.
(AP Photo / Omer Kuscu)

Reduce discrimination, inequalities

Han Chinese and Uyghurs reside in relatively segregated communities in Xinjiang and rarely have meaningful day-to-day interactions. If contemporary migration patterns have played a role in promoting this situation, it is also the product of the economy relatively low-paid Uyghurs and higher-paid Han Chinese live in communities they can afford, creating geographic divisions and a lack of daily contact opportunities.

In the absence of meaningful contact, the two groups learn about each other primarily through the mass media which often portray Uyghurs negatively, and in some cases as a dangerous threat.

The Chinese state should therefore be encouraged to promote positive portrayals of Uyghurs in daily life in state-controlled mass media.

An elderly man looks at the map of China showing different ethnic groups and the slogan
An elderly Chinese man looks at a map of China showing its different ethnic groups and the slogan of ethnic unity in Beijing in January 2021.
(AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

Socio-economic inequalities in Xinjiang play the biggest role in fueling ethnic minority unrest.

Although Uyghur wage gains increased during the post-market reform period (from 1978), they did not relative to the rhythm of Han Chinese. Uyghurs tend to have lower paying jobs in the primary sector in Xinjiang, and have not been able to make significant inroads into higher-paying industries.

Many states social policy interventions, while improving the wage incomes of Uyghurs, in fact exacerbated the relative socio-economic divide between Han Chinese and Uyghurs. The main beneficiary of state initiatives to develop Xinjiang has in fact been the Han Chinese people.

Will China abandon its policies?

Given the mixed results of Uyghur economic development strategies in Xinjiang, there is a serious risk that China abandon its affirmative action policies aimed at improving the socio-economic outcomes of ethnic groups.

The overwhelming evidence from other multi-ethnic states suggests this is a mistake. Improving the socio-economic conditions of Uyghurs must continue to be a priority, not only for the economic development of the region, but also to reduce the risk of escalating ethnic tensions.

The most significant changes that the Chinese authorities can make in their management of Uyghurs are how they perceive them. Instead of viewing Uyghur identity as a threat requiring extensive scrutiny, Chinese authorities should target the main root causes of the Uyghur unrest.

Engage China in the future

Nations, in turn, which are concerned about the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang should engage with the Chinese state, at ministerial level and above, offering their own experiences and lessons learned on the integration of ethnic groups. . They can offer advice on potential strategies that have worked and those that have failed to reduce the disorder.

Senior Chinese officials are well aware of the difficulties other countries face in integrating ethno-racialized communities, from the ethnic divide in the former Soviet Union to the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States. United States of massacre of blacks at a recent bilateral meeting in Alaska.

Optimistically, this suggests that there is common ground between China and other countries on internal disturbances and ethnic disturbances. Perhaps this can help foster meaningful state-to-state dialogue on the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

