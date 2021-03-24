Boris Johnson warned not to leave City of London in financial services deal with EU





B oris Johnson was urged today not to let the city swing in the wind by failing to strike a comprehensive deal with the EU on financial services. However, hopes in the Square Mile are low that it will provide major breakthroughs in the imminent removal of significant barriers to trade with the EU. Amid the gloom among finance chiefs, shadow Minister of Labor Pat McFadden told The Standard: Ministers must not leave town in the wind. The government spent three months making as much of the expectation as possible for this document. READ MORE They did tell us not to expect anything from equivalence recognition, which is very important for UK businesses. He added: This whole situation is a reflection of the government’s deliberate choice to reduce the importance of the UK’s financial services sector in the Brexit deal negotiations. The MoU is expected to create a forum for UK and EU regulators to hold discussions on financial regulation and supervision in order to establish a stable and lasting basis for developing cooperation. A separate process could lead to wider recognition of equivalencies allowing UK companies better access to EU markets. The government has already granted EU companies much more equivalence than the other way around, although sources in Whitehall insist this was done for the benefit of the UK financial sector. Miles Celic, Managing Director of TheCityUK, a Square Mile business umbrella group, said: We urge both sides to act quickly and reach a deal. The industry looks forward to seeing structured regulatory cooperation on financial services between the UK and the EU, which will be key to ensuring financial stability, consumer and investor protection, as well as building trust and understanding. mutual regulatory reform in each jurisdiction. He added: We believe that obtaining equivalency determinations with the EU is of mutual benefit, especially as economies seek to recover from the pandemic. However, there is a growing sense that unless we see progress soon, the UK may have to accept that despite identical rules the EU is unwilling to grant equivalency for political reasons. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> AP This will ultimately have a negative impact on clients and clients in both jurisdictions, and already has the unintended consequence of driving more European financial activity to non-European centers, such as New York. Another high profile source from the city said: [the MoU] A step in the right direction. But if it turns out to be just a talk shop, it won’t be very helpful for both sides. EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has spoken out optimistically in recent days on reaching a deal on the MoU soon, with some suggestions that it could happen as early as tomorrow. But she stressed: we will not recreate single market conditions for the UK because the UK has chosen to leave. Amsterdam overtook London as Europe’s largest equity trading center in January, as the impact of Brexit began to be felt. Thousands of jobs have also reportedly been moved from the City to other European financial centers, but the exodus has not been on the scale initially feared. A Treasury spokesperson said: The Chancellor presented ambitious plans to solidify the UK’s position as the world’s leading financial center, making it more open, technologically advanced and a global leader in green finance. We announced a series of measures in the budget to strengthen the city’s competitiveness, including new visa routes to attract the world’s best talent, reform of our listing and capital market rules, and plans to launch the UK’s very first green bond. We are moving quickly to help UK businesses seize opportunities and have already seen results with a large local tech company that chose to list in London following our review of the listings.

