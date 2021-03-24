Riot suspects on Capitol Hill increased donations to Trump after election defeat





After President Donald Trump lost his re-election, he immediately began asking his supporters for money, a plea he insisted on the need to fund his fight based on the false claim that the election had been stolen by rampant fraud.

James Uptmore, like hundreds of other people, opened his wallet. Weeks later, he was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.

An NBC News analysis of campaign fundraising records found that in the five weeks after the election, those indicted in the Capitol Riot increased their political donations by about 75% compared to the five weeks before the elections. elections. Many had made very little or no donation in previous years, but they started ramping up their contributions as Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump and his aligned groups, including the Republican National Committee, raised $ 207.5 million within 19 days of the election.

Uptmore, 63, of San Antonio, made just one $ 250 donation to a Trump PAC between Trump’s first run for president and the 2020 election, according to the Federal Election Commission. Everything changed in the weeks following the November 3 elections.

On November 15, the day Trump wrote on Twitter that he would not give in, Uptmore made five contributions to the president and his aligned groups. Three days later, when Trump tweeted, “I WON THE ELECTIONS. Voter FRAUD ACROSS THE COUNTRY, ”Uptmore made four more donations.

The next day, Uptmore made four more donations as Trump’s lawyers held a press conference spreading savage voting plots. And on December 18, when Trump tweeted to Republican senators to “FIGHT FOR THIS. Don’t let them get carried away!” Uptmore made six of these contributions.

In total, Uptmore is said to make nearly 40 donations to Trump, the RNC and aligned groups after Trump’s loss. And on Jan.6, federal prosecutors say he and his son, Chance, were among the mob that illegally violated the Capitol.

“I think, quite simply, it shows the effectiveness of Trump’s message in the weeks leading up to the election and then how much his stolen election lie resonated with his base after the election,” said Kurt Braddock, professor. public communication assistant at American University and member of its research and innovation lab on polarization and extremism. “Trump sold the idea to his supporters that not only was the election stolen, but also that it was up to his constituents to help do things ‘right’.”

James Horgan, who heads the Violent Extremism Research Group at Georgia State University, said he found the increase in contributions “unsurprising,” in part because Trump had been grooming supporters for months.

“Trump was able to convince many of his supporters that unless they act and act quickly, their very way of life was about to end,” Horgan said. “He presented a catastrophic scenario in which if the election were lost for him, his supporters would suffer. He took not only imperative, but urgent action, convincing his supporters that they had to do all they could now. , rather than later, to prevent “the enemy” from claiming victory. “

‘Passion for Trump’

Of the first 311 people to face federal charges after the Jan.6 riot, about 90 have a history of political contributions. And the overwhelming majority of them have been addressed to Trump or his aligned groups and over the past year.

The donations shed light on the political activities and tendencies of those accused in the riot and on the effectiveness of Trump’s post-election message, which brought him hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions, many from small donors like those accused of storming the Capitol.

Elizabeth Neumann, who was Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention before leaving the Trump administration and endorsing Biden, said the donor findings reveal “useful evidence to the argument that there were monetary engines behind the Big Lie “.

“It is also a useful quantitative measure to demonstrate the heightened level of grievance from Trump supporters after the election,” she said.

Neumann said she believed a donor’s story could be of use to the Justice Department if it sought to present “a case of seditious conspiracy or incitement to violence.”

“It shows a direct link between the lies that the election was stolen and people’s growing passion for Trump, they saw the money coming in and knew the message was working,” she said.

Some of those indicted in the riot made their first political contributions after the election, donating to Trump, the RNC or groups like the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. Several others made their first donations to political causes and candidates during the 2020 campaign cycle.

“I think what is clear is that the people who took over the Capitol are not interested in the political process,” Eric Wilson, a Republican political technologist, said in an interview, pointing to analysis that showed that some people accused in the riot did not vote in the elections. “They donated to campaigns after votes had already been cast,” revealing that “they’re only interested in chaos, not process,” he said.

More than 50 politicians, political action committees and other groups and causes received donations from those accused of the riot. They include Republicans like former Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia; Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy of California; The senses. Steve Daines of Montana, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine; Representatives Burgess Owens of Utah and Elise Stefanik of New York; failed candidates like Kim Klacik, a House candidate in Maryland, Joe Collins, a House candidate in California, and Kris Kobach, a Senate candidate from Kansas; the Republican National Senate Committee; and the Republican National Committee of Congress.

‘Milking cow’

The bulk of donations went to Trump and his aligned groups, with around 75% of the more than 900 such donations going there.

“Part of that is this very cynical view that it was just a total cash cow so people could raise money from vulnerable people,” said Thomas Zeitzoff, associate professor of political science. at the American University that studies political violence, in an interview.

Still, a number of Republicans have claimed the riot was not the product of a pro-Trump mob. They say it was driven by leftist groups trying to harm Trump, which the majority of Trump voters believe, according to a Suffolk University / USA Today poll last month.

Some Democrats have also received donations from people believed to have been rioters, including a handful of multi-year contributions to former President Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., And more recent contributions to Democratic candidates. in the presidential election Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard, who had supporters of the political right.

A man accused in the riot, Brian McCreary, who was pictured inside the Capitol alongside “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, made 34 donations to Yang from 2018 to 2020.

Wilson, the Republican digital strategist, attributed the riot to gullible people.

“I don’t know if there is a bigger story to tell other than that there are a lot of stupid people in the world,” he said. “And many of them stormed the Capitol on January 6th.”

